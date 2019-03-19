The Mid-Columbia Conference spring sports season began with snow on the ground, but Hermiston High School did not let that deter it from trying to get its facilities playable for its athletes.

Hermiston facilities supervisor Martie McQuain and his staff put in long hours over a few days to get the snow off of Kennison Field, the track and the tennis courts.

“We got a head start on it the first couple of snowfalls and tried to stay ahead of it,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said. “The biggest message in our school district is, we are able to put in the extra time as adults so the kids can play.”

Usher said the athletic, maintenance and grounds departments meet once a week to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We want to make sure we get our fields and courts prepared and ready for the kids,” he said.

Hermiston hosted fellow MCC schools March 9 in a soccer jamboree, then hosted three nonleague soccer games March 12.

“We had a league meeting (March 6), and everyone was asking who had a field we could play on,” Usher said. “I said, ‘We do.’ That is how our league is, we look out for each other.”

Thursday, Hermiston will put the track and field to use when it hosts the 18-team Bulldog Invite.

The baseball and softball fields also have been cleared, with most of the snow melting before crews got to work on them.

Walla Walla Athletic Director Dirk Hansen said the good will was not lost on them.

“I appreciate everything Larry and his staff did to get us out there,” Hansen said. “Larry and his crew busted their tails. We appreciate them getting our kids out there to play.”

A few days ago, Walla Walla still had snow on their fields, but as of Monday, they are playable.

“We are good now,” Hansen said. “You can’t tell that four days ago we still had snow out there. Our facilities director Mike Kay did a phenomenal job.”

In the Tri-Cities, Southridge High School has an on-site grass soccer field, which still is unplayable.

“We didn’t have a place to play until last Friday,” Suns Athletic Director Tim Wood said. “We have been practicing at Lampson (Stadium). We won’t play any games at Southridge until April. If we didn’t play that jamboree in Hermiston, we would have not been able to play. No doubt that Hermiston gets after it.”

A daunting task

Clearing a field the size of Kennison, not to mention the track, was no easy feat.

It took McQuain and seven other men two full days to clear the field and four lanes of the track.

But before they removed one snowflake, they consulted with the company Hellas Construction, which installed the turf and track in 2013.

“I read through the book on how to remove the snow, then I contacted them,” McQuain said. “We used a 6-foot-wide rotary broom, which is suggested by Hellas. It’s the same equipment used to maintain the field. The snow was powdery, so it was pretty easy. Had we had a couple more inches, we would not have been able to do it.”

To clear the tennis courts, they used a snow blower and plastic snow shovels so they would not damage the court surface.

“Being able to provide playing surfaces for our athletes, and those in the league, not to mention our P.E. classes, was the right thing to do,” McQuain said.

“People were concerned about all the black rubber they were seeing in the snow we removed, but it really wasn’t that much.”

McQuain said Hellas will be in Hermiston this summer to provide field maintenance, which will include an impact test, cleaning and sanitizing the field, and replacing any lost rubber particles.

“We have 12 tons of rubber,” McQuain said. “We are going to be putting some back in. The nap of the field is 2-3 inches tall. You only see about half an inch. That’s how much fill is there.”