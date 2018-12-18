It was a long time coming, but the Hermiston girls picked up their first Mid-Columbia Conference win Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs used a 41-17 run in the second half to pull away and beat Southridge 67-35 at the Dawg House.

“Having a win streak is nice,” Hermiston coach Juan Rodriguez said. “We still aren’t playing to our potential, but winning makes everything fun.”

The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3 MCC) trailed 10-6 after the first quarter, but got their act together in the second behind six points from Jayden Ray and five from Jazlyn Romero for a 26-17 lead at the half.

Kendall Dowdy scored seven of her nine points in the second half, and Ray had six as Hermiston got scoring from all but one player on the night.

“We need our role players to do these things,” Rodriguez said. “Teams are going to take away Jordan (Thomas) and Jaz away. They need to know what to do.”

Of Hermiston’s 19 points in the third quarter, nine came off 3-pointers from Dowdy, Sydney Seavert and Katelyn Heideman.

Rodriguez shuffled his lineup Tuesday and liked what he saw.

“We have a lot of sophomores on varsity, and I gave them some JV minutes today and some on Saturday (against Davis),” he said. “They need time, experience and confidence, and that translated tonight.”

Ray led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Dowdy and Thomas each had nine.

Emmee Ball had a game-high 15 points for the Suns (3-5, 0-5), with Americus Griffiths adding eight.

Hermiston will play at Hanford on Friday night.