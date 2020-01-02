KENNEWICK, Wash. — Katelyn Heideman scored 12 points, and Hermiston used a tough full-court press to shut down Southridge 57-31 in Mid-Columbia Conference action Friday night.
It was the first conference win for the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-3 MCC), who also got 11 points from Kaylee Young.
“We opened up with probably the top three teams in the league,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said of Kennewick, Chiawana and Pasco. “The whole conference is tough. That is a challenge. They muscled us around a bit. The Lewiston game helped us get a little momentum.”
The Suns (3-6, 0-5 MCC) were right in the game with the Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter, trailing 14-8, but once the Bulldogs slapped on their man-to-man full-court press, thing went down hill pretty fast.
Hermiston went on a 10-5 run in the second to take a 24-13 lead at the half, but it was a 21-8 scoring spree by the Bulldogs in the third that separated the two teams for good.
The Suns, who pulled within 16-13 at 5:49 of the second quarter, did not score again until the third quarter.
“Once we put on our man press, they had trouble,” Moss said. “We did a good job of reading passes. Jazlyn (Romero) was picking off passes.”
Romero finished the game with seven steals, eight points and five rebounds.
The Bulldogs also hit 10 3-pointers on the night — four by Heideman and three by Young — to keep the Suns’ defense spread out.
"A lot of it was dribble, drive, kick and 3," Moss said. "You are squared up and ready to shoot."
The Bulldogs missed some easy baskets early in the game, but were able to ride the storm until they got on track.
“We came out not perfect, but then we were fine,” said Young, who also had six rebounds. “We started shooting better and getting steals. Our defensive intensity changed dramatically throughout the game, and I think we kind of scared them with the the press. They were trying to get rid of the ball.”
Hermiston forced 29 Southridge turnovers, with 11 coming in the third quarter.
“It was a good way to start a new decade,” Heideman said. “We did a lot of conditioning over the break, worked on our press and pushed it hard. It showed tonight.”
Jayden Ray added five points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Alexis Kessell had eight rebounds and six points.
Nadine French led Southridge with nine points, while McKenna Crum added six.
Hermiston will host Hanford on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.