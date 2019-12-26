HEPPNER — Sydney Wilson did not know she was close to scoring 1,000 career points.
The Heppner junior forward just laces up her blue Nikes every day and plays her game — doing what she can to help her team win, whether she has 30 points or no points.
“It’s really a big surprise,” she said. “I didn’t think I would ever get that. I just want to play my game. It’s nice to play with teammates I grew up with.”
Wilson eclipsed the 1,000-point mark Dec. 19 when she scored 27 points in a 61-22 win over Myrtle Point.
She added 22 the following night against Illinois Valley, and eight points in a loss to Gervais to head into the Christmas break with 1,038 career points.
“This is my fifth year, and the only other player to do that (1,000 points) was Jacee (Currin),” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “Sydney has started every game since she was a freshman. Last year, she was runner-up for 2A state Player of the Year. To do that as a sophomore is impressive. Her hard work and dedication pays off.”
Currin, a 2019 graduate, finished her high school career with 1,008 points.
The 5-foot-8 Wilson scored 319 points as a freshman, 565 as a sophomore, and has 154 this year through eight games (19.25 points per game).
She has started every game since the beginning of her freshman year, and has scored in all 62 of them.
The fewest points she has scored in a contest is five, while her game-high mark is 31 last year against Grant Union.
“She really has it all,” coach Wilson said. “She handles the ball well, and plays amazing defense. She always seems to be in the right spot with her shooting, and puts herself in position to get rebounds.”
Wilson has the ability to drive the key, or step outside the arc and hit the 3. Sometimes, her coach has to tell her to shoot.
“Even when they tell me to shoot, I look at my options,” she said. “I look for my teammates. They can take good shots too. The fun part is playing with my team, win or lose. Whatever it is, we do it together.”
Coach Wilson appreciates her team-first attitude.
“She is such a team player,” he said. “If she scores 20, she is happy, same as if she scores 10. She just wants to do what’s best for the team.”
Wilson also is a standout volleyball player for the Mustangs, but she sees herself playing college basketball.
“It depends on what I do for school as to where I go,” she said. “Just as long as I get to play, it doesn’t matter. I want to experience new things and see other cities.”
The Mustangs (6-2) return to action Jan. 3, opening Blue Mountain Conference play at Weston-McEwen.
