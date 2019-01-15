Hermiston got off to a slow start Tuesday night, and never was able to get any momentum as host Pasco rolled to a 67-52 Mid-Columbia Conference victory.

“We didn’t play very well,” said Hermiston coach Juan Rodriguez, whose team shot 35 percent from the floor. “It was disappointing all the way around. We had a good practice yesterday, and I thought we would be motivated to play hard. They hit some big shot that deflated us.”

Hermiston (5-10 overall, 3-8 MCC) led 4-2 early on with baskets by Jordan Thomas and Sydney Stefani, but Pasco went on a 14-7 run the last 3:42 of the quarter to take a 21-12 lead.

Pasco hit five 3-pointers in the first, with Aniyah Heavens hitting two. Heavens finished the game with a team-high 22 points.

Pasco stretched its lead to 14 points in the second quarter, but six consecutive points by Hermiston trimmed the deficit to eight — 28-20. Pasco led 32-22 at the half.

Hermiston got as close as 60-51 in the final quarter, but could not climb out of the hole.

“We could just never get stops, and we never got them to be uncomfortable,” Rodriguez said. “They did a good job of creating on their own.”

Hermiston playmaker Jazlyn Romero, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“She struggled a bit tonight,” Rodriguez said. “She and Jordan were out of synch, and when that happens, it’s hard for us to score.”

Kaylee Young added 15 points — including three 3-pointers— and five rebounds, while Thomas chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.

Hermiston will play at Southridge on Saturday in a key MCC game.

“It’s a big game if we want to be in regionals,” Rodriguez said.