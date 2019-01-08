After dropping its past three games, Hermiston got back on the winning track Tuesday night.

Jordan Thomas scored a game-high 18 points, and Jazlyn Romero added 11 as the Bulldogs cruised past Walla Walla 41-28 in Mid-Columbia Conference action at the Dawg House.

“We are right in the middle of the season and any win is an accomplishment,” Hermiston coach Juan Rodriguez said. “I thought the mentality was there to finish the game. When they made a run, we handled it and got a basket when we need it.”

Romero hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (5-7 overall, 3-5 MCC) took a 13-4 lead.

The Blue Devils (3-8, 3-5), who have lost six games in a row, slowed Hermiston down in the second quarter, allowing just seven points. The Blue Devils then took off on a 14-11 run in the third quarter, keyed by a five points by Monica Miller and four by Mia Huxoll.

“They were undersized and we struggled to get the ball to Jordan at times, and that hurt us,” Rodriguez said.

Hermiston outscored Wa-Hi 10-5 in the fourth to seal the win.

The Bulldogs did struggle at the free-throw line, making just 6 of 16 attempts (38 percent).

Peyton Bergevin led the Blue Devils with 10 points, while Miller and Huxoll each had six — all in the second half.

The Bulldogs will open the second half of MCC play Friday hosting Kennewick. They also will play at Saturday at Chiawana.

The Lions won the first matchup 51-38, but Thomas did not play.

“We have seen everybody,” Rodriguez said. “We have to make sure we are disciplined. They are the one team that has not seen Jordan. We will see.”