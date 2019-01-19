Jazlyn Romero scored a game-high 16 points, and Hermiston secured a spot in the 3A regional tournament with a 54-23 Mid-Columbia Conference road victory Saturday over Southridge.

“It was ugly,” Bulldogs coach Juan Rodriguez said. “We didn’t play overwhelming well, but we got a win. We missed some easy baskets and had too many turnovers.”

The Bulldogs (6-10 overall, 4-8 MCC) led 10-5 after the first quarter, then went on an 18-7 run in the second quarter for a 28-12 lead at the half.

Romero scored 11 of her points in the first half, while Jordan Thomas scored six of her 15 points before halftime.

A 12-2 run by the Bulldogs in the third extended their lead to 40-14.

The Suns scored nine points in the fourth quarter — all at the free-throw line. Southridge went 13-for-24 from line to score more than half of their points.

While the win was nice, Rodriguez said he told his team they would be keeping track of two stats Saturday night — offensive rebounds and deflections.

“We had 17 offensive rebounds and seven deflections. When you have that many offensive rebounds, it gives you more possessions,” Rodriguez said. “I’m glad they responded to that.”

Freshman Mia Hernandez, who transferred from Sunnyside right before Christmas, added eight points, all in the middle quarters.

“Mia came out of her shell a little bit,” Rodriguez said. “I know she can play. She can be a little timid. I’m pleased with her performance today.”

The Suns (5-11, 1-11) got six points from Bailie Brisbois, and five from Abril Mendez.