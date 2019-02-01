Hermiston held Walla Walla to three points in the second half — all free throws — to rally for a 50-32 victory Friday over the host Blue Devils.

“I think the plan for us was to play well going into the playoffs,” Hermiston coach Juan Rodriguez said. “They came out and played good defense in the second half.”

The Bulldogs (8-12 overall, 6-10 MCC) will play at North Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the District 8 playoffs.

Walla Walla took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, and led 29-25 at the half. Mia Huxoll scored six of her team-high seven points in the first quarter.

Jordan Thomas scored 10 of her game-high 26 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs, while Jayden Ray led the charge in the third with eight of her 11 points.

“Honestly, it was a quiet 26 points,” Rodriguez said of the 6-foot-4 Thomas. “They would double her, but she found different ways to score. I was pleased with that.”

Hermiston held the Blue Devils scoreless in the third quarter, and allowed just the three free throws in the fourth.