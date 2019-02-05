The Hermiston girls basketball team saw a five-point lead melt away in the fourth quarter, then fell short Tuesday night in their 3A District 8 opener against North Central in Spokane.

Quincy McDeid hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lead the Indians to a 51-48 victory over the Bulldogs.

“It was really heartbreaking,” Hermiston coach Juan Rodoriguez said. “We were up in the fourth quarter and didn’t execute properly. They came down and hit two free throws with a second left to send it to overtime.”

The Bulldogs (8-14) are off until next Tuesday, when they will play the loser of Friday’s Mt. Spokane-Kennewick game.

Mt. Spokane, the GSL’s No. 1 seed, had a bye Tuesday, while Kennewick beat visiting Shadle Park 90-29.

In overtime, the Indians (12-9) quickly went up by five, but the Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game and tied the score at 48-48 before McDeid hit the game-winning shot.

“It really just comes down to not making mistakes at the end of the game,” Rodriguez said.

Hermiston trailed 20-15 at the half, but went on a 10-6 run in the third to pull within 26-25 entering the fourth quarter.

Jordan Thomas, the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-4 post, finished with 14 points, but did not score in the first half. Jazlyn Romero chipped in 13 points, and Paige Palzinski came off the bench to score six.

McDeid led the Indians with 17 points, while Adria Blocker added 11.