Hermiston played an even game against Chiawana on Saturday, except for the first quarter.
The Riverhawks outscored the Bulldogs 11-4 in the opening quarter, then held on for a 50-41 Mid-Columbia Conference win in Pasco.
Each team scored 26 points in the second half, but the first quarter haunted the Bulldogs all game.
The Riverhawks also scored 20 points off turnovers, and scored 27 points from the 3-point line.
Hermiston (5-9 overall, 3-7 MCC), which will play at Pasco on Tuesday, got 17 points from Jordan Thomas, and 10 points and 15 rebounds from Jazlyn Romero. Hermiston outrebounded Chiawana 43-28.
Chiawana (10-4, 9-1) was led by Macey Morales with 15 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Alyssa Agundis added 11 points and four rebounds.
