PENDLETON — Sydney Wilson scored 22 points, had six steals and six rebounds to lead Heppner to a 53-37 victory Friday over Illinois Valley at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We had a rough first 2 minutes of the game,” Hepper coach Robert Wilson said. “We calmed down, we were efficient and got some easy looks. I’m proud of the girls.”
The Mustangs (6-1) raced out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 30-12 at the half. Wilson had 16 of her points in the first half.
Madelyn Nichols added 12 points and six steals for Heppner, while ZaBrena Masterson had six steals. The Mustangs had 24 steals for the game.
Megan LeMasters, a 6-foot sophomore, led Illinois Valley (3-3) with 12 points, while Alexis Gomez and Alyvia Miller each had eight.
“We knew they were a little short-handed with some injuries,” Wilson said. “We wanted to pressure them and push the pace.”
Heppner will play Gervais at 8 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the tournament.
PENDLETON 76, ST. HELENS 44 — Muriel Hoisington scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, and the Bucks (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game.
“Offensively, we played very well, and with each game the girls get to know each other better and are making the extra pass to find open teammates,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “It is so fun to see the girls improve each day and work so hard to make each other better.”
Hoisington had five assists and seven steals to her credit, while Natalie Neveau chipped in 15 points. Daisy Jenness added seven points and eight rebounds, while Chloe Taber had nine points and seven rebounds, and Josie Wilson 10 points.
DALLAS 25, MAC-HI 20 — Poor shooting from the floor and the free-throw line had the Pioneers on the losing end against the Dragons at the Cascade Holiday Classic in Turner.
“I have to figure out someway to put the ball in the hoop,” Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said. “We were 5-for-19 from the free-throw line in a five-point game. It’s disappointing. We are trying to learn how to win.”
Victoria Garcia led the Pioneers with eight points, while Emma Leber added five. Faith Martin-Bail had nine points for Dallas.
Mac-Hi will play Klamath Union at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
STANFIELD 40, RIVERSIDE 22 — The Tigers used a big second half to pull away from the Pirates for a nonleague win in Boadman.
Tied at 13-13 at the half, Stanfield (7-1) went on a 27-9 run over the next two quarters to run its win streak to three games.
“They were scrappy and aggressive,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said of Riverside. “It was close in the first half.”
Nyah Tejeda led the Tigers with 15 points, while Kendra Hart had 13.
Cesi Garcia had eight points to lead the Pirates (1-7).
The Tigers will play in the Mac-Hi Tournament starting Dec. 27.
“We’ve played six games in 14 days,” Sharp said. “It will be good for them to have some time off.”
GERVAIS 52, WESTON-MCEWEN 28 — The undefeated Cougars (7-0) held the TigerScots (1-7) to just two first-quarter points to take control of the contest from the outset at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Weston-McEwen, which only had six players available because of injuries and illness, got 14 points from Trinity Hearn. Bailey Munck added seven rebounds.
W-M faces Myrtle Point (2-6) at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
WHITE SWAN (WA) 79, UMATILLA 43 — The Cougars built a 24-10 lead after one quarter en route to the lopsided home win over the Vikings.
The Vikings (2-6), who played without leading scorer Taylor Durfey (injury), were led Devina Monreal's career-high 21 points.
Umatilla will play McLoughlin at 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Mac-Hi Tournament.
ECHO 58, LYLE/WISHRAM (WA) 27 — Rachel McCarty and Faith McCarty each had 19 points as the Cougars rolled to a home over Lyle/Wishram.
Echo (4-4) scored early and often, taking a 27-10 lead at the half. The Cougars’ largest lead of the game was 34 points.
Faith McCarty shot 8-for-8 from the floor — including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Lizzie Hawkins led Lyle/Wishram with seven points.
HELIX 47, LONG CREEK/UKIAH 28 — The Grizzlies (4-2) led from start to finish in posting a nonleague win over the Mountaineers (0-2) at the Helix Holiday Tournament.
The Grizzlies were led by Kaylee Cope with 11 points, and Ryann Stahancyk with 10.
Griswold continues tournament play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Klickitat-Glenwood (WA).
IONE/ARLINGTON 44, JOSEPH 42 — The Cardinals (4-1) handed the previously undefeated Eagles (5-1) their first loss of the season with a come-from-behind victory at Ione High School.
Ione, playing without 5-foot-11 senior post Tresslyn McCurry (illness), trailed 16-4 after the first quarter, but was able to overcame the deficit to get the win.
Larysa Burright, Jessica Medina and Mackenzie Heideman combined for 32 points for the Cardinals, who play Wallowa at noon Saturday at Arlington High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.