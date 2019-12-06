REDMOND — Pendleton had no answer for Crescent Valley’s 6-foot Hua Wa’a on Friday afternoon.
The junior post player scored a game-high 17 points as the Raiders handed the Bucks a 53-37 loss at the Ridgeview Tip-Off Tournament.
“She is very athletic,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said of Wa’a. “She is legit. We held her scoreless in the second half. I can hang my hat on that.”
Pendleton trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but the Raiders extended their lead to 29-18 at the half, and 45-29 at the end of the third quarter.
“They had big second and third quarters, that’s what separated us,” Porter said. “We shot 48 percent from the field, but we had too many turnovers, which cost us possessions.”
Muriel Hoisington led Pendleton with nine points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Sami Spriet added five points and four rebounds, while Chloe Taber had five points.
The Bucks (0-2) will continue tournament play Saturday, taking on Lebanon at 1 p.m.
IRRIGON 47, LA PINE 42 — Trailing by three points at the half, the Knights (1-1) went on a 36-28 scoring spree over the final two quarters to beat the host Hawks at the La Pine Invitational.
Sophomore JaLay Burns tossed in a team-high 24 points to go along with 12 steals and four assists. Alyssa Luna added nine points — all in the second half — and hauled down six rebounds.
HEPPNER 47, DUFUR 29 — Sydney Wilson scored a game-high 18 points, and had six steals, to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague home win over the Rangers.
Heppner jumped out to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 24-11 at the half.
Madison Ashbeck added 14 points and seven rebounds for Heppner, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. ZaBrena Masterson chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
Jessica Brown and Kierstin White each had seven points for Dufur, while Piper Neal had seven rebounds.
PILOT ROCK 44, IMBLER 15 — Lillie Brewer tossed in 15 points and had eight steals as the Rockets cruised to a nonleauge victory over the Panthers at the Joseph Tournament.
“It was a good win,” Pilot Rock coach Amylee Perrine said. “We took an early lead and kept to the whole way.”
Sophomore Emily Lambert added 11 points and hauled down eight rebounds, while Rylee Bray handed out four assists.
The Rockets (2-0) will play Joseph at 3 p.m. Saturday.
STANFIELD 61, SHERMAN 41 — The Tigers improved to 2-0 with a nonleague victory over the host Huskies (0-1) at the Sherman Invitational in Moro.
Nyah Tejeda led the Tigers with 17 points, while Alexis Shelby had 12 rebounds. Savannah Sharp added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Courtney Gregerson hauled down eight rebounds.
Stanfield will play the Culver Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Saturday in Moro.
LAKESIDE 53, NIXYAAWII 45 — The Knights outscored the Golden Eagles 31-20 in the second half to rally for a nonleague win at the Nixyaawii Invitational.
The Golden Eagles scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a 25-22 lead at the half, but Lakeside (Plummer, Idaho) scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away.
Kyella Picard led Nixyaawii with nine points, while Adilia Hart and freshman Mackenzie Kiona each had eight.
Jolissa Holt led the Knights with 15 points, while Kria Peters added 12 and Tamara Anderson 11.
PINE EAGLE 33, GRISWOLD 27 — The Grizzlies outscored the Spartans 18-15 in the second half, but could not overcome a poor second quarter in a nonleague loss at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“They played pretty good,” Griswold coach Jim Smith of his team. “We had first-game jitters. We are going to be fine, we just have to figure it out.”
Ryan Stahancyk and Karalin Reynolds each had six points — all in the second half — to lead the Grizzlies.
Sammy Pollock led Pine Eagle with 13 points, nine of which came in the second half.
IONE-ARLINGTON 63, FOUR RIVERS 23 — Jessica Medina scored 15 points, and the Cardinals (1-0) opened their season with a home win over the Falcons (0-1) in the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
Senior Tresslyn McCurry added nine points and 13 rebounds for Ione/Arlington, while Eva Martin added nine points and Mackenzie Heideman three assists.
The Cardinals will host Pine Eagle at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UNION 41, ECHO 39 — Faith McCarty scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars lost their season opener to the host Bobcats at the Lion’s Club Tournament.
Rachel McCarty added eight points for Echo, which will play the Adrian Antelopes at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Boys hoops
PENDLETON 55, CRESCENT VALLEY 35 — The Pendleton boys had no issue taking care of Crescent Valley to open the Wilsonville Invitational on Friday night.
Dakota Sams led the way with 16 points, and Stockton Hoffman followed with 15. Bryson Murray finished with 10.
“Defensively, we did a good job applying pressure,” Bucks head coach Zach Dong said. “Offensively, we distributed the ball really well. We played unselfishly.”
The Bucks (2-0) will press forth in the tournament at 8 p.m. Saturday against North Eugene.
IONE/ARLINGTON 81, FOUR RIVERS 25 — The Cardinals rang in their season with a resounding home win over Four Rivers at the Ione Basketball Bonanza on Friday night.
Hunter Padberg had a team-high 25 points, Carson Eynetich had 17, and Jace Troutman 11. Jacob Shandy posted 10 assists, and Gary Walls 10 rebounds. Every player but one on the Cardinals’ roster put points on the board against Four Rivers.
HEPPNER 54, DUFUR 47 — Jayden Wilson had a big night with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Mustangs (1-1) over the Rangers in nonleague play.
Heppner led 12-11 after the first quarter, but a 17-12 run in the second, gave the the Mustangs a little breathing room at the half, 29-23.
Mason Lehman led Heppner with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jackson Lehman added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cooper Bales had a game-high 21 points for Dufur.
STANFIELD 49, SHERMAN 42 — The Tigers held the Huskies to 18 points in the second half en route to a win in the first round of the Sherman Invitational in Moro.
Stanfield led 10-4 after the first quarter, but Sherman exploded for 20 points in the second to pull within 25-24 at the half.
Rene Sanchez had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tigers (2-0), while Mario Sanchez added 10 points.
Cole Martin led Sherman with 14 points.
Stanfield will play Central Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
UMATILLA 56, VERNONIA 50 — The Vikings remained undefeated following a big road win over the Loggers.
Ramiro Alvarez scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to lead Umatilla, while Andrew Earl chipped in 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
The Vikings (2-0) will play Warrenton in the championship game of the Vernonia Tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.
PILOT ROCK 76, IMBLER 29 — The Rockets captured their second consecutive win with a lopsided victory over the Panthers at the Joseph Tournament.
Senior Payton Thurmond had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets (2-0). Tel Thacker added 13 points.
The Rockets will play at Joseph at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wrestling
Irrigon crowned one champion and finished fifth in the team standings Friday at the Enterprise Kickoff Tournament.
Tim Stanley won the 285-pound title for the Knights, pinning Baker’s Trent Ashby in 41 seconds.
At 195, Irrigon’s Roberto Ayala was second, losing the title match to Pine Eagle’s Seth Butler.
Placing fourth for the Knights were Asher Hall (120), Jacob Ayala (138), Zach Koekemoer (182) and Kaleb Wells (195).
“I am enthusiastic about this season,” Irrigon coach Jason Dunten said. “After having the outstanding season we had last year with that group of seniors, I had my worries about this year. After today’s performance by our young and inexperienced group of athletes, those worries are nonexistent. They showed up and performed above and beyond our coaching expectations. Couldn’t be prouder as a coach with this group of wrestlers.”
Heppner’s Jace Coe won the 160-pound title, recording a 9-1 major decision over Seth Rushton of Baker.
Brian Collins of Hepper/Ione was third, pinning Irrigon’s Hall in 1:36. Connor Brosnan was third at 170 for the Mustangs.
Jesse Jones of Mac-Hi won the title at 145, beating Zeb Ramsden of Joseph 4-2.
At 120, Mac-Hi’s Isaac Wood finished second, getting pinned in the title bout by Coy Butner of Pine Eagle.
Mac-Hi’s Tanner Wells finished second at 220, getting pinned by Joseph’s Jonah Staigle in the first round.
Also for the Pioneers, Lyne Ensey was third at 126.
Echo/Stanfield got a third-place finish from Bradly Sample at 195.
Baker won the team title with 156 points. Irrigon and Mac-Hi tied for fifth with 89 points, while Heppner/Ione was eighth (65) and Echo/Stanfield 13th (27).
In the girls competition, Rosita Orozco of Irrigon place second at 113 pounds.
At 138, Echo/Stanfield’s Kaitlyn Lemmon pinned Hepper/Ione’s Suzanneah Cason in the first round for the title.
