HEPPNER — The key to success is not to overlook your opponent.

That is the approach Heppner coach Greg Grant takes each week when his team steps on the field.

The Mustangs, who rose to No. 1 in the Class 2A coaches poll this week, will play at Grant Union in a Blue Mountain Conference showdown.

“You’d be a fool to look at their record and judge them,” Grant said of the 2-5 Prospectors. “They have played all the best teams — Monroe, Kennedy, Knappa and Lost River. They are the best 2-5 team you will see.”

Heppner is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play, and ranked No. 3 in the OSAA poll. Grant Union also is 2-0 in conference play, and is coming off a 54-16 win over Riverside.

“They are a good, physical football team,” Grant said. “They are balanced with the run and the pass, and they have good athletes. Our kids know who they have played, and they (Grant Union) have gotten better for that.”

The Mustangs have gotten solid play from their defense all season, allowing 48 points — less than a touchdown a game — and have shut out four teams (Santiam, Colfax, Irrigon and Weston-McEwen).

Heppner also shines on special teams, where Mason Lehman has returned no less than seven punts for touchdowns, and Kason Cimmyotti and Jace Coe have several interceptions to their credit.

Umatilla at Vale

In a battle of the Vikings, Vale looks to have the upper hand in this Eastern Oregon League matchup.

Vale (4-3 overall, 2-0 EOL) has size, depth and a passing game that shreds defenses.

On the defensive end of the ball, Vale has given up 244 points, but a big chunk of that (148 points) came in losses to top Idaho teams Weiser, Gooding and Homedale.

Umatilla, which opened the season 4-0, has been stingy this season, allowing 95 points and posting two shutouts.

While Umatilla (4-2, 0-2) had success in nonleague games, it is 0-2 in league play, and have been outscored 69-7 by Nyssa and Burns.

Riverside at Stanfield

It’s homecoming for the Tigers, who are undefeated at home this season.

Enrique Arellano has been a beast coming out of the backfield for Stanfield (4-2 overall, 1-1 BMC), and AJ Keeney does his share of damage on the ground for the Tigers, whose passing game has a few cobwebs for lack of use.

The Pirates (0-7, 0-3) have struggled offensively this season, getting outscored 337-72, and shut out twice.

Riverside is coming off a 54-16 home loss to Grant Union.

The Pirates have not won a Blue Mountain Conference game since joining the conference last year.