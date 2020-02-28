MT. ANGEL — Heppner will not have a chance to defend its 2A state basketball title after top-ranked Kennedy handed the Mustangs a 64-26 first-round loss Friday night.
“They were pretty deep and had some girls with postseason experience,” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “I foresee them contending for a state title.”
Kennedy scored early and often to open the game, and had a 38-10 lead at the half.
“We knew what they were going to do,” Wilson said. “We expected them to pressure us. We had a game plan for that, but we had some turnovers, and they turned those into easy baskets.”
The game didn’t change much in the second half.
“The girls played hard, it just wasn’t our day,” Wilson said. “They kept their heads up. I’m proud of them.”
Heppner, which got eight points each from Sydney Wilson and ZaBrena Masterson, finished the season with a 14-10 record.
“We are in a good situation,” coach Wilson said. “We bring our whole squad back. We are a state qualifying team in a tough league.”
Kennedy’s 6-foot-1 senior Sophia Carley had 13 points, while junior Ellie Cantu had 14.
“We had a plan for that Carley girl, but it’s tough when she can catch the ball and shoot over anyone we have on the floor,” Wilson said. “When she sent it back out, they were hitting some outside shots.”
Kennedy (23-4) will play Coquille at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the state quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Trojans, making their seventh consecutive trip to state, are in the quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row.
Kennedy won state titles in 20016 and 2018. They were third last year when Heppner won the title.
