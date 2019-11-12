HEPPNER — Gavin Hanna-Robinson’s name doesn’t pop up too many times in the game stats, but in the Blue Mountain Conference, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior is well-known.

The two-way lineman for the Heppner Mustangs earned fist-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball, along with five of his teammates.

“We are a lineman-centered program,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “They get the best part of the locker room, when we load the bus, they go first. It’s easy to give the kid with the ball credit — and they deserve it — but you play hard for each other. The kids who do the work are appreciated.”

The Mustangs (10-0) won the league title and will host Warrenton in the 2A state quarterfinals at noon Saturday.

Joining Hanna-Robinson on first-team offense and defense are seniors Mason Lehman (wide receiver/defensive back), and Jason Rea (linebacker/offensive line).

Juniors Blake Wolters (running back/defensive line), Jayden Wilson (quarterback/defensive back), and Jackson Lehman (linebacker/wide receiver) join the group.

“Generally, this time of year we are still around, and it’s nice to have people notice,” Grant said. “It’s important to them. We have some very talented kids at all positions.”

Stanfield’s Mario Sanchez also earned first-team honors as a lineman on both sides of the ball, while his cousin, Rene Sanchez, earned first-team honor as an offensive lineman.

The Tigers’ running back Enrique Arellano joined Wolters on the first team.

Weston-McEwen’s Theo White was named a first-team receiver — the lone TigerScot voted to the first team.