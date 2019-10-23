HEPPNER — When Heppner beat Weston-McEwen last Friday, Mustangs football coach Greg Grant sent his stats to the local media, and offered praise for his players and opponents.

He just forgot to mention one thing — that the win was the 300th of his career.

Granted, most athletic directors get the word out about records and accolades, but in this case, Grant also is the athletic director.

“That’s really not my thing,” he said of mentioning the milestone. “Three hundred means I haven’t screwed it up. It’s a community thing and the coaching staff. There is a lot of shared credit.”

Grant, 58, who has been at Heppner for 30 years, has a 300-73 record. He is just the sixth football coach in state history to reach 300 victories.

“I had a lot of help along the way,” Grant said. “There is so much, even to this day, to learn. We’ve built a history and a culture of trying to teach the right thing and have the kids buy in.”

Grant joins the 300-win club, which also includes Dewey Sullivan who, in 42 years at Dayton High School, posted a 352-84-2 record.

Also in the group are Thurman Bell of Roseburg (45 years, 331-154-1); Ken Potter of Jesuit (32 years, 318-74); Craig Ruecker, who coached at Reynolds, Glencoe, Redmond and Tigard (42 years, 308-155); and Kent Wigle, who coached a combined 38 years at South Umpqua and Marshfield (306-101-2).

Grant and Potter are the only two active coaches among the top six.

A solid foundation

Grant grew up in Elgin, graduating in 1979. He played football, basketball, baseball, track, and ran cross-country in high school.

He had to quit playing football his junior year when he broke his neck on a tackle on a kickoff.

He got his first coaching job in while he was still in college, coaching junior high school football in Elgin in 1982. In 1983, he moved up to the Elgin junior varsity team, and in 1984, he was the junior varsity coach at Joseph High School.

The following year, he was named the head football and boys basketball coach at Alsea High School.

“I had three years of total experience when I got a head coaching job at 24,” Grant said.

In five years at Alsea, the Wolves were 37-12 under Grant.

In 1990, Grant moved to Heppner, where he’s been ever since. His record with the Mustangs is 263-61.

Building a dynasty

This year, the Mustang are 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Blue Mountain Conference.

The Mustangs have won 22 BMC titles, with a 23rd on the horizon. They won 14 consecutive BMC titles from 1997 to 2010. Heppner also has reached the playoffs 28 times (they are headed back this year). The two years the Mustangs did not go, they had 7-2 records.

Heppner has never had a losing season under Grant — 6-4 is the worst record the Mustangs have had over the past 30 years.

Heppner won Class 2A state titles in 1992 and 2015, and they were second in 2007 and 2014. Grant also won a state title at Alsea in 1989.

Grant now is at the point in his career where he is coaching the sons of some of his former players.

“It’s kind of wild,” Grant said. “I stop and talk to their dads.”

He has two former players on his coaching staff — Kevin Payne and Chad Doherty — and four years ago, a former player handed his team the state championship trophy.

“When we won state in 2015, Shane Munkers was a representative with U.S. Bank, and he gave us the trophy,” Grant said. “He was on my first state championship team in 1992.”

That 1992 team defeated Vale 24-12 in the title game, ending the Vikings’ 38-game win streak.

Grant said enjoys seeing his former players succeed in life.

“The best part, is you know they will be successful because of their work ethic,” Grant said.

Grant also has been the boys and girls golf coach at Heppner going on 30 years, and he’s been the athletic director since 2001.

“I’m stoked at the success we’ve had,” Grant said of his golf teams. “The girls have won a state trophy the past six years. They were second four times.”

Grant likely could have coached the boys basketball team too, but he opted to pass.

“Personality-wise, football suits me better,” he said.