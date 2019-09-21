HEPPNER — The first thing Jason Stewart did, when he found out he won the Big 4 Rodeo Association’s “Best in the Northwest” title, was text his good buddy Trevor Brazile.

“I thanked him for not coming to the other rodeos,” Stewart said. “This was a big surprise. I knew I was potentially in the running, but I never looked at the standings. When I won the Walla Walla steer roping title, I knew I had a chance.”

The award is given to the cowboy who accumulates the most points while competing at all of the Big 4 rodeo — Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Round-Up, Walla Walla Frontier Days, the Lewiston Round-Up and the Pendleton Round-Up.

Stewart, 43, who competed in team roping and steer roping at all four rodeos, won the tightly contested race for the first time.

“Have you seen the names on there?” Stewart said of the past winners. “I can’t believe my name is on there with theirs.”

Brazile has won the award six times, Tuff Hedeman won in 1987, Dee Pickett in 1979, and the great Jim Shoulders in 1957.

Stewart’s winnings between the four rodeos was $11,864. He also will receive a custom-made saddle designed for the winner by Stoney Saddlery of Wickenburg, Arizona.

Stewart, who backed off from rodeoing full time when he and his wife Sybil started a family, has pretty much stayed within the Columbia River Circuit, where he is third in the all-around standings, second among the headers, and is third in the steer roping.

Before sons Jett, Tripp and Truu came along, Stewart made two trips to the NFR in team roping. He headed for Kyle Lockett in 1998, and for Bucky Campbell in 2000.

He also won the steer roping title at the Pendleton Round-Up in 2003. Last week, he won the team roping at the Pendleton Round-Up with Calgary Smith.

“I feel very fortunate at my age to win,” Stewart said of the team roping title. “Pendleton is my favorite rodeo. You win Pendleton or Cheyenne, your name goes down in history. It’s the coolest thing. It’s pretty surreal. I’d almost forgot what it felt like — funny how it comes back.”

Stewart, who won nine high school titles growing up in Washington, also won the second go-round in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo with Brazile in 1998. They set the arena record in Rapid City, S.D., with a time of 4 seconds.

“I was at Blue Mountain and he was at West Texas A&M University,” Stewart said. “We were both rodeoing full time, but we both had made the college finals. He didn’t have a partner and neither did I. Our coaches made some calls and found out we could rope together.”