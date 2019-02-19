Heppner sophomore Sydney Wilson and Weston-McEwen junior Stockton Hoffman were unanimous picks by the coaches for the Blue Mountain Conference teams.

Wilson and Grant Union twins Hailie and Kaylee Wright were unanimous picks on the girls team, while sophomore Keegan Glenn of Union joined Hoffman on the boys team.

Wilson, a forward, averaged 22.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Mustangs.

Hoffman, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and six assists per game for the TigerScots (4-19).

The Heppner boys (18-7), who won the BMC regular-season title and the district title, had seniors Trent Smith and Tyler Carter named the the first team.

The No. 8-ranked Mustangs will host Kennedy at 6 p.m. Friday in a first-round state playoff game. The winner will advance to the state tournament Feb. 28-March 2 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School.

Also on the first team were senior Elias Esquivel of Stanfield, and junior Tristan Morris of Grant Union.

The Grant Union girls won the BMC regular-season title with an 11-2 record, but Heppner (18-8) won the district title with a 62-57 win over the Prospectors.

The No.6-ranked Mustangs (18-8) will host Santiam at 2 p.m. Saturday in a first-round state playoff game. The winner will advance to the state tournament Feb. 28-March 2 at the Pendleton Convention Center and and Pendleton High School.

Rounding out the first team were seniors Jacee Currin of Heppner, Katie Vescio of Weston-McEwen and Shelby Moncrief of Enterprise.