UNION — The Blue Mountain Conference volleyball coaches were hoping there would be a little separation in the league standings after Saturday's matches, but instead there is a logjam for second place.

Union still is in atop the standings at 9-0, but Stanfield, Weston-McEwen, Heppner and Grant Union all are 5-4 after splitting their matches.

Heppner fell to Union in five sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-25, 15-11, then topped Enterprise 25-13, 17-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12.

"These girls played hard against Union," Mustangs coach Mindy Wilson said. "It was a back and forth battle with long rallies. They never gave up and kept battling."

Genevieve Smith had 17 digs and 10 assists for Heppner, while Marlee Mitchell had nine assists and nine digs, Sydney Wilson 33 digs, eight kills and eight aces, Nicole Propheter 19 digs, 10 kills and three blocks, and Alexis Cutsforth 26 digs.

Against Enterprise (1-7), Sydney Wilson had 16 kills, 27 digs and eight aces, while Smith had 17 digs and 13 assists, Mitchell 14 assists and nine digs, Propheter 20 digs, eight kills and three blocks, and Cutsforth 35 digs.

"The girls had to dig deep and fight to get the win against Enterprise," coach Wilson said. "It was a battle of mental toughness for my girls."

The Mustangs will play at Weston-McEwen on Tuesday.

WESTON-MCEWEN SPLITS MATCHES — The TigerScots opened the day with a 26-24, 25-9, 25-23 loss to host Grant Union in John Day.

Charlie King handed out 13 assists and had eight digs, while Ellie Scheibner had nine digs, Cloe Davis six kills, Jesse Manning five kills, and Emma Olson was 15-for-15 from the service line with 10 points and two aces.

W-M then topped Stanfield in four sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11.

"We came out very flat and unenergetic, and Weston did what they needed to do against us," Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said.

Manning had 14 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Kendra Zink 10 kills, Olson 21 digs, Carrie Hazen 17 digs and three aces, Scheibner 20 assists and 11 digs, and King 15 assists.

For Stanfield, Brooke Howland had a match-high 17 kills and 29 digs. Zuri Reese added 13 kills and 27 digs, Alexis Shelby five blocks, Savannah Sharp 18 assists and 13 digs, and Brielle Howland 13 assists and eight digs.

STANFIELD 3, GRANT UNION 0 — The Tigers rallied from their loss to Weston-McEwen to beat the host Prospectors 25-6, 25-21, 25-23.

"I'm very pleased how we rebounded performance-wise from our first match," Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. "The girls realized they couldn't afford to let another opportunity pass by us, and came out with a much improved attitude and energy. It paid off for us."

Brooke Howland had 23 digs and seven kills for the Tigers, while Reese had 21 digs and five kills, Kendra Hart seven kills, Shelby four blocks, Sharp 13 assists and Brielle Howland 11 assists, six digs and seven kills.

The Tigers will play at Pilot Rock on Tuesday.

MAC-HI 3, ONTARIO 2 — The Pioneers won their first Great Oregon League match of the season Saturday, beating the visiting Tigers 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 15-10.

"It was senior recognition night for the lady Pioneers, and they fought hard and long today," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "It was a great way for these seniors to go out on at their last home game."

Abby Richwine had 10 kills, six blocks and three aces to lead the Pioneers, while Sydney Dibble had 10 digs, Jaycee Deal nine digs and eight aces, Darby Rhodes four aces, and Emma Leber four kills.

Mac-Hi (6-11, 1-3 GOL), will play at La Grande on Tuesday.

OLD OREGON LEAGUE — Joseph posted road wins over Griswold and Nixyaawii on Saturday.

The Eagles opened with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 victory over the Golden Eagles, then beat the Grizzlies 25-14, 25-14, 25-15.

Griswold (3-16, 2-8 OOL) will host top-ranked Powder Valley on Thursday.

Nixyaawii (2-12, 1-9 OOL) is at Joseph on Saturday.

Girls soccer

CLARKSTON 5, HERMISTON 0 — Luella Skinner scored four first-half goals Saturday to lead the host Bantams to a nonleague win over the Bulldogs.

Lauren Johnson had two assists for Clarkston, while goalie Erika Pickett had three saves in the shutout.

Hermiston (1-11 overall), which had three shots on goal, got 10 saves from keeper Lanie Gomez.

The Bulldogs will play at Pasco on Thursday.

Swimming

Hermiston finished sixth at the Tri-City Championships on Saturday, with Abigail Sharon leading the way with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

Georgia Stevenson was seventh in the 100 backstroke, and the 400 free relay of Laly Morfin, Bailey Young, Stevenson and Sharon finished fourth with a season-best time.

At a meet Thursday, Halle Thomas qualified for district in the 100 backstroke. The Bulldogs have 13 swimmers who have qualified for district.

The Bulldogs will compete against Kamiakin on Tuesday at Serier Pool in Kennewick.

Cross-Country

Stanfield's Sisay Hurty finished fifth Friday at the Tiger Invite at the La Grande Country Club.

The junior turned in a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds, finishing in the midst of Enterprise, Union and Baker City runners.

Henry Coughlan of Enterprise won in a time of 16:28, with teammate Zac Knapp right behind at 16:51. The Outlaws also won the team race with 38 points.

Stanfield, which finished fifth in the team standings (137), saw Rafael Orozco finish 17th (18:34), Isaiah Lemmn 50th (20:40), Franklin Gomez 56th (21:02) and Josue Hernandez 61st (21:34).

Mac-Hi, led by Bryan Abrego (24th, 18:53), finished seventh in the team standings. Also running for the Pioneers were Luis Solis (40th, 19:58), Angel Ibarra (58th, 21:12), Max Knifong (22:27), and Ian Miller (83rd, 29:02).

In the girls race, Stanfield's Zora Gehrke was 20th (23:21), while Emily Hancock was 24th (23:48), Fiona Berry 47th (27:28), and Rachel McCarty 50th (28:38).

For Mac-Hi, Mekenna Simpson finished 16th (22:47), while Angeles Flores was 31st (24:21), Brooklin Warne 40th (25:45), and Michaela McElrath 51th (28:39).

Stanfield and Mac-Hi did not have completed girls teams.

Enterprise won the girls team title with 41 points, with Ellyse Tingelstad crossing the finish line first in 20:15.

Football

GRANT UNION 32, STANFIELD 0 — The Tigers were held scoreless for the first time this season as the host Prospectors cruised to a Blue Mountain Conference win.

Enrique Arellano ran for 163 yards to lead the Tigers.

"We just could not put it in the end zone," Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. "We had a few penalties, and they played really good defense."

Stanfield (3-2 overall, 1-1 BMC) will play a nonleague game at Vernonia on Friday.

NWAC volleyball

BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, YAKIMA VALLEY 0 — Mariah Moulton had eight kills and 15 digs, Keeley Morrison added eight kills, and Masie Hancock 15 digs as the Timberwolves swept the visiting Yaks 30-28, 25-12, 25-21 in NWAC East action Friday night.

BMCC (7-15 overall, 2-5 East) will play at Spokane on Wednesday.

NWAC men's soccer

BLUE MOUNTAIN 0, NORTH IDAHO 0 — The Timberwolves and Cardinals played to scoreless tie Saturday in NWAC East play at Eisenwinter Field in Coeur d'Alene.

BMCC goalie Dalton Mauzay had three saves on the day.

The Timberwolves (4-4-5 overall, 1-3-4 East) are back in action Wednesday, hosting Walla Walla.

NWAC women's soccer

NORTH IDAHO 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Sofia Schnepf had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals on Saturday in an NWAC East victory over the Timberwolves in Coeur d'Alene.

Mariel Salinas-Duran had four saves for BMCC (1-9-1, 0-8-1), which will host Walla Walla on Wednesday.