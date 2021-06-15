HEPPNER — After a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the East-West Shrine All-Star Game is back on track.
The 69th annual edition of the game will be played Aug. 7, in Baker City. Game time is 7 p.m.
Heppner High School had quarterback/defensive back Jayden Wilson and wide receiver/outside linebacker Jackson Lehman were selected to the East team. They were the only two local players extended an invitation.
Coaching the East team will be Vic Lease of Mazama (4A), Josh Gary of Sutherlin (3A), Jake Cochran of Coquille (2A) and Pilot Rock’s Mike Baleztena (1A).
The group of coaches was selected for the 2020 game, but when that got canceled, they were asked to lead the 2021 team.
The East players, along with those from the West team, will report to camp Aug. 1 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Wilson, who will play college football at Linfield University, helped the Mustangs to a 5-0 record during a makeshift COVID season.
He threw for 562 yards and ran for 337.
During his junior year, Wilson helped the Mustangs average 41 points a game, while limiting opponents to just 7.5. They won the 2A state title with a 12-7 victory over Kennedy, and finished with a 13-0 record.
Wilson earned first-team Blue Mountain Conference and all-state honors at quarterback and defensive back. He also was the East Oregonian Player of the Year.
The state title, and awards that came with it, were earned on the field.
Wilson threw for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 32 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Lehman (6-3, 195), who will play college football at Eastern Oregon University, was one of Wilson’s top receivers with 207 yards. He also was a leader on defense with 28 tackles and an interception.
As a junior, Lehman was a first-team BMC receiver and linebacker, and earned first-team all-state honors as a tight end (345 yards, 7 TDs), and was a second-team selection at linebacker (42 tackles, 2 interceptions).
The East and West teams each have 22 players. There were no alternates chosen this year.
Though the West won the last game 43-10 in 2019, the East leads the series 33-31-3.
According to Shriners International, the game is the largest fundraiser in Oregon for the Shriners Hospital and is considered the second-largest athletic moneymaker for Shriners Hospitals in North America.
For tickets, contact Forrest Hatch at f4knight@comcast.net.
