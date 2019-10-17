HERMISTON — Dig Pink Night had special meaning for Hermiston setter Kendall Dowdy, who lost her grandma to cancer.

“Today, I played for my grandma Kathy (Reimers),” Dowdy said. “To play for something more than my school is something special. I’m glad we were able to come out with the win.”

Hermiston (4-6 MCC) swept Pasco 25-11, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday in Mid-Columbia Conference play, getting 17 assists and 16 digs from Dowdy.

“It’s always hard when there is a distraction — even though this was a good distraction,” Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said of the Dig Pink Night. “The mental focus and discipline tends to fall by the wayside. I’m proud of the girls for honoring the people who have had, and those fighting cancer.”

Pasco (0-11) jumped out to 7-0 lead in the third set behind the serving of Dayzah Duvall before Hermiston’s Daisy Maddox hit into a block for sideout.

Hermiston, behind the serving of Avery Treadwell, pulled even with Pasco at 10-10. Hermiston would later take a 20-16 lead behind the serving of Dowdy, but Pasco rallied back to tie the score at 20-20, and later held a 22-21 advantage.

Tied at 23-all, Treadwell laid down a kill, and Courtnee West served for the match.

“That’s what our history has been — rally in the third,” Pasco coach Julie Estes said. “I want to be known for winning. They are scrappy. I’m proud of them. They play hard every single night.”

Grace Vertrees, who had six kills and five ace serves on the night, had three of them in a string of eight points in the first set.

Tied at 5-5, Vertrees gave Hermiston a 13-5 lead before an unforced error gave the serve to Pasco, which got within 14-9 before Hermiston took advantage of six Pasco errors down the stretch.

Pasco led early in the second set, and the teams traded points to forge an 8-8 tie

Dowdy served Hermiston to an 11-8 lead, including two aces. Pasco would pull within a couple of points, but coued not recover after Halee Stubbs put four points on the board for a 17-11 lead.

Pasco’s Lyqualah Kinsey pulled her team within 19-16, but Vertrees did a little damage of her own to bring about set point at 24-17.

Pasco got two points back with a block and a hitting error by Hermiston, but a kill by Treadwell finished it off.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done,” Dyck said. “I’m proud of them.”

Stubbs finished the match with 22 digs, while Emma Combes had six kills and 10 digs. Malayna Anderson had six kills, and Kambree Baker four kills and nine digs.

Hermiston will play at noon Saturday at Richland.

Andrea Gonzalez and Jannette Gonzalez each had four kills for Pasco, while Desiree Gutierrez had 15 digs, five assists and five aces.