LA GRANDE — Jon Lee and Dustyn Coughlin finished second, and Hermiston finished fourth in the team standings Saturday at the Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande High School.
The Bulldogs rolled up 229 points, just six points behind third-place Weiser (Idaho). La Grande won the team title with 387 points, while Burns was second (263.5). Mac-Hi was ninth (105), while Pendleton was 12th (102), and Heppner/Ione 17th (35.5)
Lee registered two pins and a major decision to reach the 220-pound finals.
In the championship match, Lee was pinned by La Grande’s Spencer Gerst in 1:38.
Gerst also pinned Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas, in 1:20 in the semifinals. Cadenas won his next two matches to finish third.
Coughlin had pins of 50 seconds and 1:23 to reach the 285 semifinals, where he beat Joel Rogers of La Grande 1-0.
Cutter Sandstrom of Scappoose pinned Coughlin in the championship bout in 2:49.
Also placing for the Bulldogs were Trevor Wagner (4th, 170), Daniel Faaeteete (4th, 182), and Blake Betz (4th, 195). Hunter Dyer won the consolation championship at 132.
Pendleton had a champion in Isaac Urbina at 182 pounds. He beat Trace Prosser of Burns 16-5 in the title match. Urbina registered three technical falls to reach the finals.
Also placing for Pendleton were Dawson Tremper (6th, 106), Gabe Browing (6th, 120), Jack Lieuallen (5th, 138), Trayton Bales (6th, 145), and Danner Hamilton (6th, 152).
Jesse Jones of Mac-Hi won the 145-pound title, earning a 13-0 major decision over La Grande’s Braxton Bisenius in the championship match. Jones had three pins and a 9-4 decision over Cody Hovda of Estacada in the semis to reach the finals.
Also placing for Mac-Hi were Isaac Wood (5th, 120), and Layne Ensey (5th, 126).
Heppner’s Conor Brosnan finished fifth at 160, pinning teammate Jace Coe in 2:32.
Tony Saldivar Iron Man Tournament
Riverside’s Fernando Ortega placed second at 126 pounds, and the Pirates had two wrestlers place fourth at the Tony Saldivar Iron Man Tournament on Saturday at Granger (Washington) High School.
The Pirates were ninth in the team standings with 89.5 points, while Irrigon was 14th with 52 points. Granger won the team title with 233.5 points.
Ortega lost the championship match to Granger’s Jose Toscano, 11-0.
Ethan Snyder placed fourth at 138 for the Pirates, while Jacob Harris was fourth at 152, and Jose Puerta was fifth at 170. After losing in the quarterfinals, Puerta pinned his next three opponents to reach the podium.
For the Knights, Asher Hall was third at 113 pounds, as was Roberto Ayala at 195. Jacob Ayala finished seventh at 138, and Justin Patton was seventh at 152.
“This group of young wrestlers keep impressing the coaching staff daily,” Knights coach Jason Dunten said. “Going into this weekend, I knew we were going to have a lot of tough match-ups for our young Knights. There were a lot of successful matches and a few close matches that our boys made a few mistakes. Going into this next week, we need to focus on cleaning up our wrestling and prepare for Wednesday’s tournament in Echo.”
Girls wrestling
Hermiston finished seventh in a field of 27 teams Saturday at the Warden Invitational.
Marina Izaguirre-Frasser led the way for the Bulldogs, placing second at 100 pounds.
Marysol Flores of Ephrata pinned Izaguirre-Frasser in the first round in the title match.
Schae Borrego (145) and Shiyenne Swaggart (155) placed fourth, while Amree Braithwaite was fifth at 140, and Halle Thomas sixth at 145.
The Bulldogs will participate in the Hanford mixer Tuesday, then will compete at the Lynden Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
