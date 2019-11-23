HERMISTON — Hermiston junior Amanda Nygard was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference cross-country first team, while teammate Cydney Sanchez was named to the honorable mention team.

Runners must compete in both MCC regular-season meets to be considered for the first and second teams. Sanchez did not run in the first race because of an injury.

Sanchez, a sophomore, who placed 30th at the 3A state meet last month, ran a personal best 19 minutes, 19 seconds at the MCC/GSL District 8 Championships, placing seventh.

Nygard, who was 55th at the 3A state meet, had a personal best of 19:29.3 on Sept. 21 at the Brooks Fort Steilacoom Invitational.

Ella Nelson of Walla Walla, Geraldine Correa of Kennewick, and Natalie Ruzauskas of Richland were named Runners of the Year, while Kennewick’s Josh Eerkes was named coach of the Year.

Sanchez and Nygard will return next season, along with the rest of the girls team.

“We are not losing anyone,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “We will have another solid year of training, and good freshmen coming in. We talked about the future, and they are super focused.”

On the boys team, Hermiston senior Greg Anderson was named to the second team, while sophomores Logan Springstead and Jackson Shaver were named to the honorable mention team.

“I was excited for Logan and Jackson, who snuck in there,” Blackburn said. “It was well deserved; they worked hard.”

Anderson turned in a personal best of 16:44.9 at the Oregon City Invitational. He finished 29th at the MCC/GSL District 8 Championships, missing out on a trip to state.

“Greg has complained that if he was in our old league, he would have qualified for state, and maybe our team,” Blackburn said. “The MCC is harder, but our kids are getting faster.”

Springstead’s PR this season was 17:34.4 at the Oregon City Invitational, while Shaver had a 17:21 at the MCC/GSL District 8 Championships, placing 31st.

Kamiakin senior Stanford Smith and sophomore Isaac Teeples were named Runners of the Year, while Kamiakin’s Matt Rexus was named Coach of the Year.

Teeples won the 3A state individual title, and the Braves won the team title.