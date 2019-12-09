LA GRANDE — The Hermiston Bulldogs used balanced scoring and a big night from the 3-point line to hold off a pesky La Grande squad on a night their best player spent a lot of time on the bench in foul trouble.
Katelyn Heideman led four players in scoring with 15 points, Jazlyn Romero added 13 and Hermiston held off every La Grande run to escape with a 64-56 road win Monday night in their final contest before beginning Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday in Pasco, Washington.
“They’ve had to do that the last couple of games. Jaz has been getting in a little bit of foul trouble lately, and we’ve had some awesome kids step into their role and be fearless,” Hermiston head coach Maloree Moss said. “Tonight, Mia (Hernandez) and Katelyn (and) Makaylee (Young) took on some big leadership which is awesome. They had to turn it on a little bit.”
Romero missed most of the second quarter after picking up her third foul 23 seconds into the period, then was back on the bench after getting her fourth barely a minute into the third.
Hermiston (2-1 overall) went on a run even with her missing time. Heidemen drained back-to-back 3s to give the Bulldogs their largest lead at 41-24 with six minutes to play in the third. Hernandez, who added 11 points, connected on a trey late in the third — her third of the game — to briefly slow a 15-4 La Grande run and help the Bulldogs take a 48-41 lead after three.
A triple and two free throws by Romero pushed the lead back to 13 before La Grande (1-1) made a final rally. Camryn Collman, who led all scorers with 25 points, converted a layup to cap a mini 6-0 run and make it a seven-point game, and a 3-point play by Alexyss Chamberlain and a 3-pointer by Collman pulled La Grande within 62-56 in the final minute.
The Tigers, though, turned the ball over inside of 20 seconds with a chance to draw closer — their 28th and final turnover of the game — and Heideman iced the win with two more free throws.
Moss said it was a combination of Hermiston’s complacency with the lead and La Grande’s never-quit attitude that allowed the Tigers to hang around.
“We started to pull away and then we got comfortable,” she said. “La Grande, I gotta give it to them. They never gave up, and that was awesome to see from their team.”
Hermiston, which only trailed in the early stages of the game, gave itself a major edge from the 3-point line, going 9-for-28 from deep, and 5-for-10 in the second half. The Bulldogs hit three in a row to start the third to help build their largest lead.
“It’s having that confidence (to shoot the 3), and they’ll get there,” Moss said. “They have that confidence and they’ll continue to build on that.”
Jayden Ray was the fourth Bulldog in double figures with 10 points, while Ella Dunlap added 15 for the Tigers.
