KLAMATH FALLS — Hermiston Little League’s run at the 9-10-11-year-old state tournament was a bit shorter than it would have liked.

Bend North rallied from early deficits of 5-0 and 9-8 to hand Hermiston a 15-9 loss Monday night in a loser-out game.

“All the teams are good,” coach Justin Simmons said. “It’s whoever shows up and the ball falls your way.”

After a scoreless first inning, Hermiston put five runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning.

Bend came back with four runs of its own in the third, then took an 8-5 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Hermiston, the District 3 champion, took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth with a four-run outburst.

It was all Bend from there, which scored seven runs over the final two innings.

Hermiston outhit Bend 12-10, but committed seven errors on the night.

Camden Venoy went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for Hermiston, while Lane Simmons and Barrett Stanek each hit a double.

Hermiston opened the state tournament with a 20-2, four-inning victory Saturday over Southeast Portland.

Brody Woodard and Wyatt Larson each pitched two innings for Hermiston, combining on a five-hitter with four strikeouts and just two walks.

“We came out ready to play,” Simmons said. “They decided they would go for it.”

Hermiston led 8-1 after the first inning, 11-2 after two, and 15-2 after three.

Offensively, Hermiston had 14 hits — all singles — and took advantage of 11 walks.

Stanek had three hits and three RBIs for Hermiston, while Venoy, Evan Hays, and Hunter Link each had two hits. Cougar Philippi also drove in three runs.

Lake Oswego was a different obstacle on Sunday. The Portland-area team handed Hermiston a 15-1 loss.

“Lake Oswego is a really good team,” Simmons said. “They are the best team we have seen all season.”

Hermiston trailed just 2-1 after three innings, but a couple of errors in the fourth led to runs for Lake Oswego, which then scored 11 runs over the final two innings.

“About the fourth inning, a couple of errors happened and they put their heads down,” Simmons said of his team.

Ryder Wilson took the loss for Hermiston on the mound. He allowed three hits and three runs over 3⅓ innings of work.

“Ryder kept us in the game,” Simmons said. “They just kept chipping away at us and we kind of fell apart.”

At the plate, Philippi had two of Hermiston’s four hits.

Merik Adler pitched 3⅔ innings for Lake Oswego, striking out eight and walking none.

Alex Trojan hit a pair of doubles for Lake Oswego, while Chase Kelly and Sawyer Best each drove in three runs.