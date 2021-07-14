HERMISTON — The Hermiston Little League program is sending three teams to upcoming state tournaments, starting with the 12U softball team.
Hermiston defeated Pilot Rock 16-1 in the Oregon District 3 championship game in Baker City on June 25.
Hermiston will open state play Thursday, July 15, against Lake Oswego in Madras.
The 12U baseball team beat La Grande 10-0 in the title game to advance to state. The 12U tournament will begin July 24 in Troutdale.
The 10U Hermiston team beat Baker 19-18 in a marathon championship game. The 10U tournament begins July 17 in Tigard.
Hermiston Little League sent five teams to state, had four in championship games and brought home three district titles.
The Hermiston 10U softball team lost to Union County 15-5 in the championship game.
There were nearly 700 kids in the Hermiston Little League program this year, with more than 50 sponsors on board to help the teams be successful.
Pilot Rock Little League
The Pilot Rock Little League 11U baseball team finished second at the Oregon District 3 Tournament in June in Baker City.
Pilot Rock lost its first game to Hermiston 21-11, then won loser-out games against Union County (15-1), La Grande (26-4) and Hermiston (19-5) to reach the championship series against Baker.
Pilot Rock won the first game 11-7, forcing a second in the double-elimination tournament. Baker won the final game 14-4, which ended around midnight.
Lightning delayed games during the day. The first championship game was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., but started three hours late. The second game got underway at 10:15 p.m.
“That’s a long day for little kids,” Pilot Rock coach Kris Thieme said. “We were young, but we were really competitive. To come through the loser’s bracket and have an opportunity to take a district title, and be the only team to defeat Baker in the tournament, was something special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.