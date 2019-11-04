SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hermiston Bulldogs advanced their top two runners to next weekend's state cross-country meet after Saturday's 3A District 8 Championships at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane, Washington.

Sophomore Cydney Sanchez set a personal record of 19:19 to place seventh, and junior Amanda Nygard placed 13th at 19:57 to move on to the state meet this Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The 3A girls races is scheduled for 1 p.m.

It's the first time a Hermiston runner, boy or girl, has advanced to the Washington state meet. Nygard ran in the Oregon state meet two years ago as a freshman, placing 29th.

The Hermiston girls placed fourth in the team race with 91 points, finishing behind Kamiakin (69), Kennewick (65), and North Central (17), which placed three of its runners in the top three spots.

"Cydney ran phenomenal," Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. "We're excited. Hopefully Amanda can bounce back and be up there with Cydney (at state). It wasn't an easy course, but she went out there and competed."

The Hermiston boys got their fastest run from senior Greg Anderson, who crossed the finish line in 17:10 for 29th place. Sophomore Jackson Shaver was 11 seconds behind him, placing 31st at 17:21. Sophomore Logan Springstead was 33rd at 17:39, and junior Adrian Delgado placed 39th at 17:55.

The boys placed fifth in the team standings with 175 points — two places higher than they finished last year.

"The boys ran tough," Blackburn said. "We improved on both the boys and girls side this year. It'll be great to see how we'll continue to improve and keep moving up."

The Kamiakin boys won the team title with 25 points, led by sophomore Isaac Teeples, who won the race in a time of 15:30. The Braves had three runners in the top four.

North Central was second with 61 points, followed by Rogers (65) and Mt. Spokane (88).