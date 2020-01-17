HERMISTON — Chase Elliott still remembers the pain.
The Hermiston sophomore quarterback was making his first start in the opening game of the season. The Bulldogs were at Pasco and things were looking pretty good late in the first quarter with a 14-0 lead and possession of the ball.
Elliott had dropped back for a simple pass play when everything went awry.
“I remember Trent (Pitney) was open,” Elliott said. “I stepped through, I was snapped down pretty fast and I hit the ground hard. It was the worst pain I have ever had.”
A Pasco defender had rolled into Elliott’s left leg just as he threw the ball. Elliott suffered a hairline fracture of his femur and chipped the growth plate in his knee.
“I could not imagine had it (femur) snapped in half,” Elliott said. “I didn’t have surgery, it would have closed off my growth plate. They let it heal on its own and told me not to do anything stupid.”
Elliott was helped off the field by coach David Faaeteete and trainer Dan Emery.
“When they were carrying me off the field, my one question was ‘why,’” Elliott said. “I did the summer weight program, I ate right, and bonded with my team. Sitting there watching my team struggle (during the season) and knowing there was nothing I could do about it was hard.”
Almost four months to the day that he got hurt, Elliott laced up his sneakers and started his first basketball game for the Bulldogs — Jan. 3 at Southridge — much to the delight of first-year coach Drew Preuninger.
“I was at that (Pasco) game,” Preuninger said. “It was my first Hermiston game ever. I was a little late, and it was the first play I saw. When he went down, I told him my heart stopped. I knew he was going to be my starting point guard. I was disappointed he got hurt. I felt bad for him. He came back a lot quicker than anyone thought. It surprised all of us.”
Elliott scored just two points in his first game, but over the course of six games, he is the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with 67 points (11.17 per game).
“He has a different speed, a different gear that the other guys don’t have,” Preuninger said. “That’s why he has been able to step in and take over. I’m still kind of amazed. It doesn’t seem like he has lost a step — he’s aggressive and plays tough.”
A lost season
Elliott was injured with 1:50 to play in the first quarter against Pasco, and Hermiston was on top 14-0. The sophomore quarterback had completed 6 of 7 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown to Garrett Walchli to open the game.
“It’s a shock to your confidence,” Faaeteete said. “It’s nothing you expect to happen. At the time, we said we’d see what the doctors say, then have a plan from there. When we found out, we had to go back to the drawing board.”
While Robert Sloan finished the Pasco game, it was junior Sam Schwirse who finished the season under center.
“I think Sam did more than an efficient job,” Faaeteete said. “Chase was there for Sam, and that was good. It’s good to see a kid continue to show up. He was still invested in his teammates. That’s who he is. It sucked for him — he’s always used to competing — but he found a way to be of help.”
On Sept. 10, Elliott was told his football season was over. He tweeted “definitely tough to hear about the sport I love but God’s got a plan for me and I’ll be back next season better than ever.”
Elliott had a pretty serious looking brace on his leg for a couple of weeks, but it was more for stabilization, and would not allow him to bend his leg.
He used a wheelchair at school for some classes, and crutches for others. And, he was there for his team.
“I tried to go to practice as much as I could,” said Elliott, whose mom Shantel was his chauffeur. “I was trying to help Sam when I saw something, and was there for quarterback talk. My mom felt the pain for me. She made sure I stayed on stop of everything."
Return to action
Elliott followed his doctor’s orders, and put in the work to make sure he could get back on the basketball court as soon as possible.
“I got cleared Dec. 16 or 17,” Elliott said. “I did what I could. Every day during Christmas break I would come in (to the gym) with Coach P and get my practices in. He was pretty excited to have me back, and I was happy with full activity and being able to run.”
And just like football, Elliott was there for his teammates.
“When he was hurt, he was there every day,” Preuninger said. “It was good to see him there even if he couldn’t play. He puts in the work. He’s in the weight room every day at 6 a.m. He’s got a good work ethic.”
He also was able to relieve his mom of her chauffeur duties after Thanksgiving.
“My (16th) birthday was in October, but since I wasn’t allowed to bend my leg, I couldn’t drive,” Elliott said. “I had to wait until the end of November.”
After everything he has been through, Elliott has no qualms about putting on the pads and getting back on the football field come spring.
“I can’t wait to play again,” he said.
