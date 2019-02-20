Former Hermiston basketball standout Tavin Headings was named to the All-Northwest Conference second team Wednesday. She was one of three George Fox players honored.

Emily Spencer was named to the first team, and Hailey Hartney was selected to the honorable mention team. Bruins coach Michael Meek was named the NWC Coach of the Year for the third time in nine years.

Headings, a senior wing, grabbed her first honor on the All-NWC Team.

Headings led the Bruins in scoring this season with 12.4 points per game and is one of five players to average 20 or more minutes per game.

She holds the fourth-best shooting percentage in the conference from the field (51.2) and eighth-best 3-point percentage (36.1) in conference games.

Her points per 40 minutes is the second-best among conference players at 27.5.

Headings also averaged 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game for the Bruins (22-3, 15-1 NWC), who are in the midst of a 10-game win streak.