HERMISTON — Since she was a little girl, basketball has been life for Jazlyn Romero.
She plays summer ball for the Oregon Elite out of Lake Oswego, and has been a varsity player for four years at Hermiston High School.
Three years ago, she discovered track, and the sport is quickly becoming a big part of her life.
Last week, Romero signed to throw the javelin at Oregon State University.
“Coach (Dave) Dumble is a really great coach, and his philosophy is similar to coach (Emilee) Strot,” Romero said. “He has expressed his interest in me as an athlete. Definitely a confidence booster when the coaches believe in you.”
Strot, who threw shot put, discus and javelin at Kentucky and UC Berkeley, has helped Romero navigate the recruiting process to find the right fit.
“Oregon State is a relatively new program, and they are trying to make a name in the Pac-12,” Strot said. “Dave Dumble is one of the best. Jazlyn going right out of high school and signing early is a big deal. It’s a big deal to go Division I. She deserves the scholarship. Hopefully, this is the start of something big for Hermiston High School and her.”
Romero likes that she can be a driving force in helping put OSU on the track map, so to speak.
“Any Pac-12 school has the stuff,” Romero said. “They are developing a program, and I like knowing I can be part of that.”
The Beavers are getting an athlete whose potential has yet to be tapped, according to Strot.
“Jazlyn’s entire life has been dedicated to basketball,” Strot said. “Ten weeks a year, the past three years, has been dedicated to track. She ended up being a complete stud. She has so much potential. She hasn’t even tapped that yet. There is so much more for her to learn.”
Strot has done more than help Romero with her throwing. She also has a girls only weightlifting class at the school. Romero and softball player Bailee Noland started the program as freshmen four years ago.
“They were the only two freshmen in the class,” Strot said. “To see them signing today (Noland will play softball at Salt Lake Community College) is special.”
Both players said the program has made a difference in preparing them for the future, both physically and mentally.
With Romero, Oregon State is a getting an athlete with a solid foundation.
Romero threw a personal best of 151 feet, 9 inches at the Mid-Columbia Conference district meet in Hermiston, then threw 143 feet at the District 8 meet in Richland to earn the top seed to state.
At state, she won gold with a toss of 144-11 — more than 15 feet further than the next competitor.
Michelle Coombs holds the Hermiston school record with a mark of 155-11, set in 2008. Breaking that record is on Romero’s list of things to do come spring.
Romero also made visits to Washington State University and University of Arizona before selecting OSU.
Romero just started her senior year of basketball for the Bulldogs. It hasn’t quite hit yet that this is the end of that road.
“The thing with this, I grew up playing basketball my whole life,” she said. “Track fell in my lap. If I had a chance to go Pac-12, I’m not going to turn that down. I think I will look back and I will miss basketball, but right now, I’m still playing.”
