HERMISTON — Hermiston had seven wrestlers earn Mid-Columbia Conference honors, led by sophomore Aiden Favorite (113 pounds), who was named the Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year by the conference coaches.
“In my opinion, he absolutely deserves it,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “They see the competitive side of it, but there are multitudes of aspects to it, not just what they see.”
Darion Johnson of Chiawana was named the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year, while the Riverhawks’ Jack Anderson was named Coach of the Year.
Also named to the first team for the Bulldogs, for the second year in a row, was junior Sam Cadenas at 220 pounds.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time, he goes out there and manhandles the other 220 guys he wrestles,” Larson said. “ We fully expected him to go to state and place, and that didn’t happen. He’s a tough kid and has put a lot of work in for Hermiston and himself. For him to accomplish his goals for next year, he needs to get his mind back on wrestling. I think he will be back where he wants to be. It’s amazing what he has been able to do in his short time of wrestling (three years).”
In addition to wrestling, Cadenas finished his junior year with all-MCC honors in football (second team OL, honorable mention DL) and soccer (second team forward).
Selected to the second team from Hermiston were senior Adrian Delgado (126), freshman Daniel Garza (132), junior Hunter Dyer (138), freshman Ben Larson (160), and sophomore Jaxson Grisbkov (182).
“Gribskov is a worker,” Larson said. “He is a leader just by being a role model — showing up and working hard every day. He deserves everything he earns. He got to wrestle Darion (Johnson) and feel what great is.”
Larson also was pleased to see a couple of his freshmen honored by the conference coaches.
“Having guys like Ben and Daniel as freshmen, making these teams early in their careers, speaks to their commitment to the program and their goals,” Larson said. “They have to be tough to do that. When you start to get bigger, you are going to get more upperclassmen, you are 14 and wrestling an 18-year-old. Ben did everything during COVID, and when we couldn’t get in the wrestling room, he was at home working out, and that’s why you see that success.”
Dyer was the lone Bulldog to place at the Washington Super State Tournament, finishing fourth at 132 pounds.
“He was in a tough class,” Larson said. “He was in the third-place match and lost 3-2. He did a good job.”
MCC girls
The Bulldogs had three girls earn Mid-Columbia Conference honors, while Hermiston’s Andy Hall was named Coach of the Year.
Sophomore Natalie Atilano (155) and junior Eseta Sepeni (190) were named to the second team, while senior Fatima Izaguirre Frasser (105) was named to the honorable mention team.
“Natalie wrestled last year, as well,” Hall said. “She has grown as an athlete. We need to work on her mental toughness.”
Sepeni, who moved from basketball to wrestling this year, had an outstanding rookie season.
“We finally got her off the basketball court and the wrestling mat,” Hall said. “She has a bright future. She’s tough.”
Izaguirre Frasser will continue her wrestling career at Umpqua Community College, where she also will run cross country and track.
Chiawana sophomore Alanna Haney was named the Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year, while Hanford senior Mirina Enderlin is the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year.
Hall said his award has more to do with the program than himself.
“I got a few of those votes,” he said. “We are in our third year and I think we have had a good start. Our team culture and addressing mental health and communication skills have improved, and why we are able to do what we do. Kids have found a niche with what we do.”
