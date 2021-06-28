HERMISTON — Bandon Dunes Golf Resort lures golfers from all over the Northwest with its lush greens and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
The course is one of three that Hermiston’s Madi McClannahan will play as a member of the Southwestern Oregon Community College golf team.
McClannahan recently signed to play with the Lakers, and the iconic course may have played a part.
“I follow the Bandon Dunes Instagram page,” McClannahan said. “I haven’t played there, but I am looking forward to it.”
SWOCC drew McClannahan in from the start.
“I kind of committed in my heart before I committed on paper,” said McClannahan, who will major in business. “I met the coach (Ray Fabian), toured the campus and signed right in front of him. He was very accommodating with my questions and concerns.”
While SWOCC is not right on the coast, Coos Bay is, making it a desirable college town.
In addition to playing at Bandon Dunes, the Lakers also play at Coos Golf Club.
“I played there,” McClannahan said. “It was really nice.”
After missing her junior year of golf because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McClannahan turned in a solid senior season, averaging a 90 during the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season.
McClannahan shot her best round of 84 during Week 4 at Horn Rapids Golf Course. She also shot an 85 at the season-opening event at Canyon Lakes Golf Course.
McClannahan finished tied for ninth at the MCC Championships with a 90 at Horn Rapids. She also earned second-team all-MCC honors.
“After my junior year, the exciting thing was getting back out there and seeing people,” McClannahan said. “I finished the season with my best scores and I got to play with my friends. I had never had any connections with the Tri-City players, but everyone was ready to get out there and that brought out friendships that were never there before. The courses up there are beautiful. I love Canyon Lakes, and Sun Willows is very challenging.”
A little bit of everything
McClannahan has been playing golf since she was in the sixth grade.
“Big River (Golf Course) has been my home course growing up,” she said. “This year, my dad got a membership at Wildhorse and I have been branching out.”
Her dad, Mitchell, is a golfer, but didn’t get to play in high school.
“When he was in high school, he went to Umatilla and they didn’t have a team,” McClannahan said. “When I was young, he took me to camps and stuff. Since I have been in high school, he has been my playing partner.”
She also gets great support from her older brother Garrett, who also played for the Bulldogs.
“Garrett has been one of my biggest supporters through this journey,” McClannahan said. “He is living in Corvallis and is only about 3 hours from me.”
While golf has her heart, she has played many other sports.
“I played basketball my sixth grade year in Umatilla, and played at Sandstone and at Armand Larive my seventh and eighth grade years,” McClannahan said. “I played football my seventh grade year at Sandstone. That was fun. I played softball forever, before I even started golfing. I played volleyball my freshman year, I did cheer my sophomore year, and I bowled my junior year.”
But she always goes back to golf.
“Golf is more of an independent sport,” she said. “It’s more of a mental game and that makes it an independent sport, but I still have my teammates.”
McClannahan will team up with her dad for the Kings and Queens Couples Golf Tournament on July 17-18 at Big River.
McClannahan, along with Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina, Chelsea Kendrick and Morgan Schumacher, received a $750 scholarship from the Kings and Queens Scholarship Committee. It also comes with an opportunity to play in the tournament.
“I am finally 18 and old enough to play,” McClannahan said. “My dad will be my playing partner. I am thankful for the scholarship they are giving me.”
