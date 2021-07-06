HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Jayden Ray was selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team for girls basketball.
Ray, a senior, averaged 10.64 points a game for the Bulldogs, who finished the season 6-8. Ray has signed to play college basketball for Pacific University.
Richland, Washington, sophomore Kylee Fox, who averaged 20 points a game, was named Player of the Year. Kamiakin sophomore Nikole Thomas was named the Defensive Player of the Year, and the Braves’ Lane Schumacher was selected as Coach of the Year.
For the boys, Kamiakin swept the awards — junior Tyler Bilodeau was named Player of the Year, junior Trey Arland was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Brian Meneely was Coach of the year.
Hermiston did not have any players selected to the all-conference team.
MCC bowling
Hermiston seniors Halle Pennington and McKenzee Hendrickson were named to the Mid-Columbia Conference girls bowling team.
Pennington, who averaged a 168.9 during the season, was named to the first team.
Hendrickson, whose average was 164.33, was named to the second team.
Kennewick junior Paige Harns, who averaged 190.96 during the season, was named Bowler of the Year. Her average was more than 10 pins better than the next player.
Kennewick’s Tom Richardson was selected Coach of the Year by his peers.
