Pendleton’s Trent Sorey won two rounds of tie-down and placed fourth in team roping in the second round with Brady White of Burns over the weekend at the Intermountain High School Rodeo Association event at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo Arena in Hermiston.

Sorey turned in a time of 9.15 seconds on Saturday, then clocked an 8.74-second run on Sunday to win the weekend average and keep his lead atop the standings with 47 points.

Jacee Currin of Heppner, who is ranked third in the all-around standings, had a solid weekend, placing first in goat tying, third in pole bending and breakaway roping, and fifth in barrel racing Saturday.

Jaiden Mahoney of Heppner and Josie Goodrich of Stanfield were eighth and ninth in breakaway roping Saturday, while Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater was seventh in the barrels.

Blake Betz of Hermiston was sixth in steer wrestling with a time of 10.32 seconds.

Currin and Riney were third and sixth in the barrels on Sunday, while Goodrich and Kate Patterson of Echo were sixth and seventh in breakaway roping.

In pole bending, Brooklyn Bean was third in Sunday’s round, while Patterson was seventh.

In team roping, Jett Stewart of Heppner placed second Sunday with Caleb Carpenter.