The Tri-City Americans are very fond of playing a little extra hockey.

For the 12th time this season, the Americans went to overtime, but their luck ran out as Vancouver’s Bowen Byram scored from the point at 2:39 to give the Giants a 5-4 victory Wednesday night at Toyota Center in Kennewick.

“You get a point, but you feel you missed out on a point,” said Americans coach Kelly Buchberger, whose team lost for just the third time when playing beyond regulation. “We should be happy with how we played the last half to get that point. We have work to do, and we will get after it tomorrow.”

With the point, the Americans (21-16-2-1, 45 points) are tied for fifth in the Western Conference with Victoria, while Vancouver (27-12-2-0, 56), sits third in the conference, and trails Portland by one point and leader Everett by 12.

Trailing 4-3 heading into the third period, Tri-City’s Parker AuCoin evened things out in a hurry.

AuCoin stole the puck from Vancouver’s Jadon Joseph in front of Vancouver goalie David Tendeck. As AuCoin went to the net, he was tripped up by Seth Bafaro, and was awarded a penalty shot at 1:56.

AuCoin made good on the shot for his team-leading 23rd goal.

“I knew it would be a big goal for us if it went in,” AuCoin said. “It’s good to get a point, but we really didn’t deserve a point.”

The Americans were the first to find the net Wednesday night, as Riley Sawchuk reeled in a pass from Kristof Hrabik in the slot and ripped it past Tendeck at 7:22 of the opening period.

The goal came on the Americans’ first shot of the game.

Tri-City extended its lead to 2-0 with 2 minutes left in the period. Kyle Olson’s shot was deflected by Tendeck, but Sasha Mutala was there for the rebound and had an open net behind the goalie for his 11th goal of the season.

The Americans may have owned the first period, but the Giants were in charge of the second, scoring four goals for a 4-3 lead at the end of the period.

The Giants got one goal back early in the second as Joseph beat Warm glove side at 1:07.

Davis Koch and Byram scored 2 minutes apart to give the Giants a 3-2 lead at 13:35.

Kyle Olson quickly tied the score at 3-3 for the Americans at 14:59, streaking down the right side of the ice and blasting the puck past Tendeck.

The Giants had the puck in the Tri-City end in the waning seconds, and as Joseph fell to the ice, he swept the puck past Warm with less than a second left in the period for a 4-3 advantage.

“I think we got a little complacent when we got up 2-0,” AuCoin said. “We can’t give up four goals in a period, especially to these guys, who have a lot of fire power. That could be our win if we don’t have a lapse in the second.”