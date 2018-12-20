The postseason accolades keep rolling in for the Pendleton football team.

Thursday, 11 Bucks were named to the Oregonian’s 5A All-State Football Team, which is voted on by coaches throughout the state.

Four seniors — running back Aiden Patterson, center Everett Willard, defensive lineman Beau Skinner and linebacker Kirk Liscom — were named to the first team.

“We did really well,” said Pendleton coach Erik Davis, who is one of four finalists for the 5A coach of the year. “It’s an honor to be recognized from the east side of the state. It’s voted on by the coaches, and that makes the legitimacy that much greater.”

Davis said it is the first time since 2009 that the Bucks have had a player chosen to the first team (running back Jacob Rickman). Before that, it was running back Adam Hawkins in 1995.

“To have one is good, to have four is pretty special,” Davis said.

Patterson, who ran for 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Bucks, is one of four finalists for the 5A offensive player of the year.

Also on the list are Wilsonville quarterback Nathan Overholt, Eagle Point wide receiver Noah Page, and Thurston running back Wesley Kommer.

The player and coaches awards will be announced Monday, according to the Oregonian.

Earning second-team all-state honors for the Bucks were seniors Blake Davis (wide receiver), Cetch Kelly (offensive line) and Ian Bannister (defensive back).

Honorable mention honors went to seniors Willard (defensive line), Trent Sorey (quarterback), Willie Camp (linebacker) and Shawn Yeager (defensive back), and junior Travis McGee (offensive line).