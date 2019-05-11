Ryan Stahl and Cooper Roberts allowed just six hits over two games Saturday as Pendleton swept The Dalles on the road in an Intermountain Conference doubleheader.

The Bucks won the opener 12-2, then got a four-hit shutout by Roberts for a 2-0 victory in the second game. He struck out five and walked one batter.

“He threw well,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said of Roberts. “He was in the zone. He has been battling the flu and neck issues, and has missed a few days of practice.”

Roberts also helped himself at the plate, hitting a double and driving in a run in the seventh inning to give Pendleton a 2-0 lead and a little breathing room.

In the opener, Stahl allowed just two hits and struck out four as the Bucks ended the game in five innings.

Stahl, who is headed to Mt. Hood Community College, was equally as good at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs. Ty Beers and Quinn Doherty also hit doubles for the Bucks.

Three Riverhawks pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, but they walked 11 and the defense committed four errors.

“We gave up two in the first on a couple of errors,” Haguewood said “After the first inning, (Stahl) threw pretty well.”

The Bucks (13-7 overall) remain atop the conference standings with a 10-2 record. They will host Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We only need to win one of our next three games to win the league title,” said Haguewood, whose team won the Columbia River Conference title last year. “Tuesday is Senior Day, hopefully we can pull one out.”