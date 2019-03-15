Pendleton’s Tyler Newsom, who averaged more than 25 points a game, was named the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year by the conference coaches.
The Bucks, who advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals, also had Dakota Sams named to the second team, and Kason Broncheau and Tanner Sweek selected to the honorable mention team.
Hood River’s Christopher Dirks was named Coach of the Year.
The Pendleton girls had four players named to the IMC team, including freshman Muriel Hoisington, who was selected to the first team.
McKaylie Capps of Redmond was named Player of the Year, while Angela Capps of Redmond was named Coach of the Year.
The Bucks also had Natalie Neveau named to the second team, while Katie Bradt and Sammi Spriet were selected to the honorable mention team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.