Pendleton’s Tyler Newsom, who averaged more than 25 points a game, was named the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year by the conference coaches.

The Bucks, who advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals, also had Dakota Sams named to the second team, and Kason Broncheau and Tanner Sweek selected to the honorable mention team.

Hood River’s Christopher Dirks was named Coach of the Year.

The Pendleton girls had four players named to the IMC team, including freshman Muriel Hoisington, who was selected to the first team.

McKaylie Capps of Redmond was named Player of the Year, while Angela Capps of Redmond was named Coach of the Year.

The Bucks also had Natalie Neveau named to the second team, while Katie Bradt and Sammi Spriet were selected to the honorable mention team.