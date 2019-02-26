Pendleton coach Kevin Porter would rather have had his team decide the top two seeds from the Intermountain Conference on the court, but Mother Nature had the last say Tuesday night.

“Absolutely. No question about it,” said Porter, whose team was scheduled to play at Redmond on Wednesday in the girls IMC title game. “It’s weird, we cruise through all of November, December and January, and February decides to go all winter on us. Redmond has no school tomorrow, so there is no game.”

The Redmond girls, based on their conference record and state ranking, will be the IMC’s top seed, with the Bucks No. 2.

“For the all the people who wanted to play this game, I was at the top of the list,” Porter said. “This changes everything. With the rankings, we likely will be the No. 16 seed and have to play No. 1.”

With a two-hour delay to the start of school Wednesday, and a glance at the road reports, Porter had an inkling his game would not be played.

“As a farmer, I watch the weather all the time, but not much in the winter,” Porter said. “When you look at Trip Check, the roads (to Redmond) look like you are in the Antarctic.”

The Pendleton boys are are scheduled to play at Hood River Valley on Wednesday. So far, that game appears to be a go.

Because there is no time to play consolation games, it has been determined that Ridgeview would be the No. 3 seed for the girls, while The Dalles will be the No. 3 seed for the boys.

“It’s crazy with the weather,” Pendleton Athletic Director Troy Jerome said.

“When I left school, Redmond had 24 inches of snow. I talked to both ADs and it didn’t look good. It has been a miserable two weeks trying to figure this out. Safety comes first.”

The cancellation of the girls game fit into the plan that the IMC athletic directors devised on Tuesday.

Now, they await the outcome of the boys title game, but the scenario for the Pendleton boys is pretty cut and dried.

As the No. 1 seed, they would host LaSalle on Friday. Should they end up No. 2, they would be the No. 10 seed and would play at No. 7 Parkrose (Portland) on Friday.

“Cross your fingers we can squeeze out of here tomorrow and get that game played,” Pendleton boys coach Zach Dong said.