Aspen Garton hit a grand slam, and DeLaney Duchek and Kila Soloman also hit home runs as Pendleton throttled The Dalles 17-1 on Saturday in the second game of their Intermountain Conference doubleheader in Pendleton.

The defending state champion Bucks also won the first game 8-3, securing the No. 3 seed in the conference to the 5A playoffs.

“These were absolute must-win games,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “We came ready to play. They knew what was as stake and brought their ‘A’ game. That was good to see.”

The Bucks will finish IMC play Tuesday with a game at Ridgeview, the top-ranked team in the state.

Garton hit her home run in the bottom of the second inning as the Bucks hung six runs on the board to take a 15-1 lead.

“Aspen is a great hitter,” Cary said. “That was a pivotal grand slam — it took the wind out of their sails. We hit quite a few home runs today, and that is nice to see. It was a good day at the plate for us.”

Carissa Cooley added two hits and three RBIs for the Bucks (16-8 overall, 9-5 IMC), while Soloman and Maria Lillienthal each drove in two runs.

Sauren Garton pitched three innings of four-hit ball, and Kylie Parsons finished, allowing no hits and striking out two in two innings of work.

“Sauren was tough all day,” Cary said. “It was nice to have a big lead and get another pitcher in there to get some work.”

In the opener, Sauren Garton pitched a complete game, scattering nine hits and striking out 11.

Lillienthal hit a home run in the fifth inning, while Cooley and Soloman each hit a double.