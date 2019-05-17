Lane Maher cruised to victory in both hurdle events, and the 4x100 relay team won gold to lead Pendleton to a second-place finish in the team standings Saturday at the Intermountain Conference district championships in Prineville.

The top two in each event qualify for the 5A state meet Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College. There are at-large berths to be had, but they have not yet been handed out.

The Bucks rolled up 165 points at the meet, well behind host Crook County's 213.

Maher set a school record in the 300 hurdles, turning in a time of 39.11 seconds. The previous record of 39.34 was set by Kevin Robinson in 2012.

“He was moving,” Bucks coach Larry Brizendine said. “That was fun. He cruised through pretty easily, which we thought he would.”

In the 110 hurdles, Maher ran a 15.05 to land on top of the podium.

Mathias Patrick was third in the 110 hurdles (15.87) and 300 hurdles (43.59).

The 4x100 relay team of Cam Sanford, Aaron Luke, Blake Davis and Aiden Patterson clocked a 43.57 to punch its ticket to state.

Luke ran his way to a state berth in the 400 meters, placing second with a time of 52.55, while Edwin Linares placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches.

Sanford received a trip to state in the 200. He finished third, but Crook County’s Zachary Guthrie, who won the event, opted not to run the event at state.

For the girls, freshman Muriel Hoisington won the 400 meters in a time of 1:01.27. She also was third in the long jump (15-6).

Elisabeth House won the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 46.78, and placed second in the 100 (13.30). House ran a PR of 13.01 in the 100 prelims.

“Muriel is a strong runner, and she won pretty handily,” Brizendine said. “What we didn’t expect was Elisabeth placing second in the 100.”

Hunter Blake placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 32-3 1/2, and was fourth in the discus with a toss of 97-4.

The Bucks finished fifth in the girls team race with 99 points.

“The big thing, is our kids competed,” Brizendine said. “They gave everything they had in every event.”