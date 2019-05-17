Pendleton’s Sam Jennings won the Intermountain Conference javelin title on Friday with a toss of 157-5 at Crook County High School in Prineville.

Jennings earned a trip to the 5A state track meet next week at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Teammate Redmond O’Hanlon was sixth (131-2), but only the top two advance to state.

Edwin Linares will join Jennings at state after winning the triple jump with a leap of 44-0 1/2.

Pendleton’s Zaanan Bane (40-5 1/2) and Jonathan Swaggart (40-1 1/2) finished fourth and fifth.

Mark Yarbrough (10-9) and Grady Naughton (10-3) finished fourth and fifth in the pole vault, while Everett Willard was fifth in the shot put (43-8), and O’Hanlon (41-5) seventh.

Lane Maher advanced to the finals of the 110 and 300 hurdles. He has the top time going into the 110 finals at 14.91 seconds. He is the No. 2 seed in the 300s (42.91).

Aaron Luke is in the finals of the 200 and 400, while Aiden Patterson, Cam Sanford and Blake Davis are in the 100 finals. Sanford also is in the 200 finals.

For the girls, Emma House won the javelin title with a toss of 107-10, while Muriel Hoisington was third in the long jump (15-6), and Jamie Gau fifth in the high jump (4-6). Sarah Scott was seventh in the javelin (91-1).

Elisabeth House made the 100 finals, while Hoisington and Kaolyn Henderson are in the 400 finals.

Kendall Bonzani is in the finals of both hurdle events.