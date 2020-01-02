PENDLETON — Isaac Urbina and Jack Lieuallen have been on the wrestling mat since they were little Buckaroos. Their experience helped them individually, but it wasn’t enough to combat a tough Crook County team.
The Cowboys won 10 of the 14 matches Thursday afternoon to hand the Bucks a 60-21 loss in the Intermountain Conference opener for both teams at Warberg Court.
“We knew they would be tough,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said. “They are well-coached and disciplined. We are young. We have three seniors out of 19 kids.”
Crook County, which boasts two-time state champion Hunter Mode at 145 pounds and state champ Zach Mauras at 126, recorded seven pins and received three forfeits on the afternoon.
“We have a pretty veteran team, with a mix of young guys,” Cowboys coach Jake Gonzales said. “We are doing better each competition. Pendleton has a tough team too.”
The Bucks, who have been hit with injuries and illness this season, hope to welcome Kyle Liscom (160) and Collin Primus (126) back to the lineup in the next couple of weeks.
Pendleton picked up its first win Thursday at 220 as Jacob Griffin scored a 3-0 decision over Hayden Hilderbrand.
Scoreless after two rounds, Griffin got an escape 9 seconds into the third round, then took Hilderbrand down with 13 seconds remaining in the match.
After two bouts, the Cowboys had a 6-3 lead, but a forfeit by Pendleton at 113, and consecutive wins by Crook County at 120 and 126, boosted its lead to 30-9.
Lieuallen got the Bucks back on the winning track with a 39-second pin of Conrad Parker at 132.
“They moved up their JV kid for the match,” Lieuallen said of his opponent. “Their varsity kid would have been a much better match.”
Lieuallen, who has competed at 138 and 132 this season, is 18-6, and won the 132-pound title at the Liberty Invitational before Christmas.
“It has been all right for my freshman year,” said Lieuallen, who has been wrestling since he was 4 years old. “I have lost to some tough upperclassmen, and beaten some too.”
Hancock has been pleased with Lieuallen’s performance.
“Jack is a solid kid, and technically sound,” he said. “He has been doing a good job for us.”
Matthew Perry (138), Mode (145), Brayden Duke (152) and Ray Solis (160) posted consecutive pins for the Cowboys, then picked up a forfeit at 170 to take a commanding 60-15 lead.
Urbina had the final match of the dual, pinning Clayton Berman in 1:23 at 182 pounds.
“It was nice to put up a few points for the team,” Urbina said, looking at the scoreboard. “They (Cowboys) are a pretty dominant force. I wish we could have won at home.”
Urbina, who placed fifth at state last year, is 18-1 this season. He suffered his lone loss to Gilbert Marquez of Kamiakin at the Bob Mars Tournament the first weekend of December.
Since then, he has won tournament titles at The Old Guys Tournament in Gresham, the Liberty Invitational, Oregon Trail County Championships, and the Muilenburg Tournament in La Grande.
“This was just another match for Isaac,” Hancock said. “He wrestles tough and gets wins for us.”
The Bucks are back on the mat Jan. 11 against La Grande at Eastern Oregon University.
“That will be a cool experience, and they will get to see a college match (EOU vs. Big Bend Community College),” Hancock said.
