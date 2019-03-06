Play ball! Just not this week.

The Mid-Columbia Conference athletic directors put their heads together on Wednesday and reworked the baseball, softball and boys soccer schedules because no one in the conference has any playable fields.

“We are going to be able to get in all the conference games, but there will be more doubleheaders,” Hermiston AD Larry Usher said of the baseball and softball teams.

Hermiston baseball coach Kevin Moore said he has 18 inches of snow on his field. The same goes for the ball parks in the Tri-Cities.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Moore said. “The kids are ready to play. But to be honest, we can still work on some fundamentals and get in the bullpen and get our pitchers’ arms in shape. Today, we have freezing rain. We can go out and work on our slides.”

The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Pasco in an MCC baseball doubleheader Friday, but that has been moved.

Hermiston will play its first baseball games March 16 — weather permitting — hosting Ferris in a nonleague doubleheader.

Usher said the MCC website should reflect the changes for all of the spring sports by Thursday afternoon.

The Hermiston soccer team will host its MCC opponents in a jamboree on Saturday at Kennison Field.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the field was cleared of snow, as were four lanes of the track. With temperatures expected in the 40s the next couple of days, Usher hopes things will thaw out a bit more.

Saturday’s jamboree will begin at 11 a.m. Each team will play two 20-minute games against two opponents.

Hermiston will play Southridge at 3 p.m., and Richland at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, the soccer teams will return to Kennison field for nonleague games.

Chiawana will play Walla Walla at noon, followed by Kennewick and Kamiakin at 2 p.m., Richland and Hanford at 4 p.m., and Hermiston and Pasco will finish things off at 6 p.m.