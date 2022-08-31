HELIX — Mistakes are common in early season matches, but Irrigon was able to brush off a loss to Enterprise to hand Griswold a 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 28-26 nonleague loss on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
“We have some young varsity girls,” Irrigon assistant coach Kylene Briggs said. “Once they got some success, that encouraged them. The JV team was cheering them on and that got them excited and gave them energy.”
Irrigon dropped a 25-7, 25-11, 25-16 match to Enterprise before it played Griswold.
It was the second loss on the day for the host Grizzlies, who dropped a marathon five-set match to Enterprise to start the day.
“I think we played pretty well for the most part,” Griswold coach Chelsa Hopper said. “They translated things we worked on to the game, which I’m proud of. We need to work on our rotation, which is on me. We need to find one that will work for us.”
The Grizzlies won the opening game against the Knights, getting a string of five points from Ainsley Curtiss to stretch their lead from 14-9 to 19-9.
The Knights got back to within 24-19, but handed the game to the Grizzlies as Esmeralda De Loera served the ball out of bounds.
Irrigon jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second game, and just as the Grizzlies were working their way back, 7-5, Jolene Harrison reeled off seven consecutive points from the service line — including three aces — for a 14-5 lead. A block by Griswold’s Ellery Flerchinger forced a sideout.
Flerchinger then served four points, with two aces, to pull her team within 14-10.
Griswold got as close as 19-16, but could not catch the Knights. Nia Seastone served up an ace for the win.
Leah Mueller got the Knights off to a great start in the third set, reeling off seven consecutive points to give her team a 7-0 lead. A net serve gave the ball to the Grizzlies, who promptly saw Curtiss sail a serve into the net.
Lesly Martinez gave her team an 11-1 lead before a kill by Flerchinger stopped the run.
The Grizzlies went on a run of their own with Maya Texidor at the service line. She put five points on the board, with the help of two aces, to pull her team within 14-8.
Griswold would rally to get as close as 16-14 and 23-20, but could not close the gap.
The Grizzlies, trying to force a fifth set, jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fourth set, but the teams would forge 12 ties during the game, the final one at 26-26 before Martinez served the last two points — including an ace on the final point of the game for the victory.
Griswold had a 26-25 lead after Irrigon was called for a net infraction, but Gabby Simpson sent her ensuing serve into the net for a 26-26 tie.
The Grizzlies had eight service errors in the fourth set.
“We need to work on our foot faults (there were 3),” Hopper said. “We didn’t miss many serves against Enterprise, but it affected us against Irrigon. We need to get that fixed.”
In their first match with 2A Enterprise, the Grizzlies pushed the Outlaws to five sets before falling 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-7.
Griswold had a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set, which Enterprise won 25-13 to force the fifth.
“We lost our setter from last year to an injury,” Hopper said. “We hadn’t really worked with anyone else. We didn’t know who would be our setter. The first play against Enterprise, we had a perfect set and Ellery killed it. I thought, ‘this is great, this could work.’ ”
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Cardinals opened their season with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 non league road win over the Rockets.
“Ione found the holes in our defense and served tough,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “Our girls kept fighting, but we did get back on top to take the match.”
Calli Troutman led the Cardinals with nine kills and two blocks, Najiah Knight was 10 of 10 from the service line, and Madison Orem had 27 assists.
“This was our first match of the season,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “I thought we looked really good. We have some things to work on, but all in all, I’m very happy with the girls’ performance today.”
Aiva Ellis had four kills, nine digs and three aces for the Rockets, while Jaxynn added four kills and 17 digs. Kailee Clark and Reagan Thornton each handed out four assists.
“We served and passed much better than our last match,” Porter said. “We just need to work on our hitting and defense. We are making progress, it will just take a little time.”
Girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 2, PENDLETON 2 — Rylee Herdon scored twice as the Pioneers forged a tie with the Bucks in nonleague play.
Maddie Perkins and Kaedynce Herdon assisted on the goals.
The game was tied at 1-1 at the half, and Pendleton scored 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-1 lead.
Rylee Herdon, with an assist by her twin sister Kaedynce, tied the score 30 seconds later. Mac-Hi had a chance to take the lead late in the game, but the Pioneers (1-0) were ruled offside.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 5, PENDLETON 0 — The Pioneers opened the season with a shutout of the visiting Bucks.
No other details were available.
College volleyball
BELLEVUE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Meg Perry had nine kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 road win over the Timberwolves.
Belle Blair led BMCC with four kills and three blocks, while Alli Alger added three kills and six digs.
