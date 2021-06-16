HERMISTON — Jay Ego is coming home.
The 1987 Hermiston High School graduate will take over the girls basketball team next season. He will replace Maloree Moss, who is moving out of the area.
“We are very excited that coach Ego has decided to return home to Hermiston and coach our girls program,” Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said in a news release.
Ego said he has been interested in the job before, but the timing wasn’t right.
“I had some family tell me it was open,” Ego said of the job opportunity. “Every time it has come open, there has been some intrigue. The time just had to be right. This is the right time now.
"I go back (to Hermiston) a few times a year. It has changed, and it has grown. The facilities in Hermiston are as good as there are in the state. They have done an amazing job.”
Ego, 52, comes to Hermiston after a long run of coaching basketball in the Portland area.
He was the head coach at Beaverton High School from 2005-15, and was named the Metro League Coach of the Year four times (2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014), and led the Beavers to the state semifinals in 2014.
In his time at Beaverton, Ego had a record of 171-89. Beaverton (24-5, 12-2 Metro) finished fourth in Class 6A during the 2014-15 season.
“We had a good run there,” Ego said. “By the time I left, every team in the Metro League had had three to five coaches. People just don’t coach as long as they used to.”
After he left Beaverton, Ego landed at Tualatin High School from 2016-19. The Timberwolves were 29-46 under his guidance.
The past two years, Ego has been an assistant at Wilsonville High School.
Ego’s love of basketball goes back to when he was 5 years old and a ball boy for his dad, Dave, at Parkrose High School.
He played for his dad at Hermiston, then got into coaching in the Portland area.
“I have never been much of a city guy, but it has afforded me some jobs over the past few years,” Ego said. “I’m looking forward to taking advantage of living in a small town. There is a sense of community.”
Ego will inherit a team with some experience, including Bailey Young, Haylee Mercer, Katelyn Heideman and Morgan Brown.
“I have watched video and watched a game in person,” Ego said. “They have some talent. It has been a very sustainable program with success and tradition. I hope to continue what has been established.”
