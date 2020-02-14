HOOD RIVER — The last time the Pendleton girls basketball team took on Hood River Valley, they wasted no time in knocking down an easy win.
Friday was no different.
In their second meeting of the season, the Intermountain Conference’s third-ranked Buckaroos (13-6, 5-2 IMC) led 44-4 at the half and cruised to a 56-14 win over the bottom-ranked Eagles in league action in Hood River.
“Obviously, the first game was a little out of hand,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “We wanted to come out with some intensity tonight. We did that in the first half. We played two of our best quarters of basketball all season.”
Nearly every Buckaroo on the roster put up points in the first two quarters. Brielle Youncs and Daisy Jenness led the first quarter with four points each as their Hood River Valley hosts were held scoreless for the opening eight minutes.
The Eagles managed four points in the second quarter, but the effort paled in comparison to Pendleton’s 25.
“We just executed really well,” Porter said. “We played everybody. The second half was a teaching moment. I’ve been on the receiving end of losses like this. It’s never fun. We had to win with some dignity.”
The Eagles managed five points in both the third and fourth quarters. The Bucks got just two baskets in the third — both from Jenness. Pendleton scored eight points in the fourth quarter to finish off the win.
Jenness led Pendleton with 13 points on the night. Youncs followed with nine, and Natalie Neveau had eight.
Pendleton is back on the road on Tuesday for a game at Redmond at 6:30 p.m.
Boys IMC basketball
HOOD RIVER 64, PENDLETON 56 — The Bucks dropped their second Intermountain conference game Friday as the host Eagles took advantage of a sluggish start by Pendleton.
“We dug ourselves a hole early,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “They came out ready to go and we didn’t. We are going to see everyone’s best shot being at the top of the conference.”
Hood River jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, and even though Pendleton went up by one heading into the fourth, they could not hold on.
The Bucks (16-5, 5-2 IMC) trailed 34-26 at the half, and then used a 16-7 run in the third to go up 42-41.
“Their hit their free throws (9 of 10 in the fourth quarter), and No. 23 (Emanuel Romero) hit a big shot, which cost us,” Dong said.
Dakota Sams led the Bucks with 18 points and four assists, while Lane Maher added 12 points, and Tanner Sweek grabbed five rebounds.
“Dakota had a really good game,” Dong said. “They keyed on him, and he didn’t shoot that well, but he drove in and got himself points in the lane. Cooper Roberts (7 points) came off the bench and was huge for us. He played solid defense and rebounded the ball.”
Romero and Jack Siekkinen had 13 points each for the Eagles.
“Defensively, we met our goal, which was to stop (Noah) Webster,” Dong said. “We did that pretty well. He had one bucket and six free throws.”
Pendleton will host Redmond at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
