Pendleton Parks and Recreation has you covered when your child is out of school on Jan. 21.
From 9 a.m. to noon, children ages 7-11 can enjoy gym time with basketball and dodgeball. Time also will be spent in the loft with foosball, pool, ping pong and cup stacking contests.
Cost is $5 per child. Registration is preferred, or you can pay a drop-in fee at the door.
For more information, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
