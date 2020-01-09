MISSION — Titus Yearout and Kross Taylor combined for 46 points as Lapwai used a big fourth quarter to beat Nixyaawii 65-62 in a nonleague game Thursday night.
“They are talented, and they had a couple of kids who were tough for us to stop,” Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said. “The whole part of scheduling teams like this, is you hope they will pay off when we play more experienced teams down the road.”
The Golden Eagles (7-4) led 23-14 after the first quarter, and 33-27 at the half. They still had the lead after three quarters, 52-48, but the Wildcats went on a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Mick Schimmel led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while Tyasin Burns had 11 points, and Moses Moses 10 points and nine rebounds.
“We didn’t do a very good job of rebounding tonight,” Rivera said. “We didn’t shoot really well tonight either.”
Taylor led the Wildcats with 24 points, including six 3-pointers.
Nixyaawii opens Old Oregon League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Powder Valley.
