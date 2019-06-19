HERMISTON — Hermiston will host the Oregon District 3 Little League baseball and softball tournaments Saturday through Thursday at the baseball complex on Diagonal Road.
There will be 41 teams competing in seven age divisions (three baseball, four softball). The tournaments are double elimination.
The tournaments will feature teams from Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Wallowa Valley, Milton-Freewater, Baker, Columbia (Boardman, Irrigon, Stanfield, Umatilla), Pilot Rock, Grant County, Union County and Harney County.
The winner of each division will advance to its respective state tournament.
The baseball complex has full concessions, bleacher seating on both sides of the field, and outfield seating with your own chair.
Hermiston Chamber of Commerce CEO Kim Nevil said there is no way to accurately track the money spent in the community for the week since it is not an annual event, but she said that it is important to the community.
“It brings in a significant amount of money to the community,” Nevin said. “You have 41 teams, you can imagine the families that come along to support their Little Leaguers. We don’t have a way to track specific dollars spent, but there are hotels, meals, sunscreen and snacks. It adds up. I hope our community members welcome them and show what makes Hermiston a sweet place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.